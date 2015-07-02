Preview: Nationals at Braves

Max Scherzer lost his first two starts last month, but has bounced back with a vengeance and appears bent on proving to the Washington Nationals that he’s worth every penny of the $210 million contract he signed in the offseason. Scherzer looks to extend his dominating stretch when he goes for his fourth straight victory in Thursday’s rubber match of a three-game series at the Atlanta Braves.

“Every time he goes out there, it seems he’s going to be perfect,” teammate Matt den Dekker said of Scherzer, who has carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning of his last three starts. “It’s fun to watch.” Scherzer has pitched at least six innings in all 15 starts and is 5-2 with a 1.40 ERA away from home. The Braves snapped a nine-game losing streak against the Nationals this season with a 4-1 victory Wednesday, scoring one more run than they had in the previous four losses to Washington combined. Left-hander Manny Banuelos draws the unenviable task of squaring off against Scherzer in his major-league debut Thursday.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MASN (Washington), FSN South (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Max Scherzer (9-5, 1.79 ERA) vs. Braves LH Manny Banuelos (NA)

Scherzer was perfect through five innings last time out against Philadelphia, but came up short in his bid to match Johnny Vander Meer’s legendary feat of consecutive no-hitters. He was charged with two runs and five hits over eight innings following a pair of dominant starts in which he yielded one hit and struck out 26. Braves catcher A.J. Pierzynski has been tough on Scherzer, going 11-for-33 with a homer and seven RBIs.

Banuelos, who was acquired in an offseason trade with the New York Yankees, is putting together a strong season at Triple-A Gwinnett with a 6-2 record and 2.29 ERA. The 23-year-old Mexican, who missed most of 2012 and all of the 2013 season due to Tommy John surgery, has a 1.59 ERA in his last 11 starts, including a two-hit shutout on June 22. Opponents are hitting .215 against Banuelos, who has given up only two homers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pierzynski swatted a two-run homer Wednesday to extend his hitting streak to four games.

2. Twins CF Denard Span is 3-for-6 with three walks in the series but SS Ian Desmond is 0-for-8 with six strikeouts.

3. Braves 3B Juan Uribe has homered in three of his last four games.

PREDICTION: Nationals 5, Braves 1