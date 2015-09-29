Preview: Nationals at Braves

The Washington Nationals have six games left in their disappointing season, starting Tuesday night at the Atlanta Braves, but Jonathan Papelbon’s season already is finished. The Nationals’ closer was suspended four games by the team Monday, one day after he charged teammate Bryce Harper in the dugout, and Papelbon subsequently dropped his appeal of a three-game suspension for throwing at Baltimore’s Manny Machado last week.

It is a fitting end to Washington’s 2015 campaign, which began with the Nationals pegged as an overwhelming favorite to repeat as National League East champions, thanks in part to the signing of free-agent ace Max Scherzer. Even Scherzer falling five outs shy of his second no-hitter of the season in Monday’s 5-1 victory over Cincinnati could not dilute the distraction of Papelbon, who was acquired at the trade deadline but has two blown saves and two losses this month. The Braves return home after being swept in a weekend series at Miami with 94 losses, the most by the franchise since 1990, but Atlanta has played somewhat better of late. The Braves have won six of their past 12 after losing 24 of their previous 27 contests.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MASN (Washington), SportSouth (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Tanner Roark (4-6, 4.76 ERA) vs. Braves RH Matt Wisler (6-8, 5.40)

Roark gave up three runs on five hits in five innings Thursday against Baltimore, getting a no-decision in his third start of September. The 28-year-old won 15 games in making 31 starts last season before pitching most of this year out of Washington’s bullpen. He gave up one run on five hits in 4 1/3 innings against the Braves on Sept. 4, in his first start since June 28.

Wisler, a strong candidate to begin 2016 in the Braves’ rotation, won his first start since late July on Sept. 22, holding the Mets to two runs on five hits in seven innings with eight strikeouts. The 23-year-old posted a 9.49 ERA in seven starts from Aug. 1 through Sept. 3, but he has allowed two earned runs in two of his past three starts. Wisler is 1-2 with a 7.62 ERA against the Nationals this season, but he did fire two scoreless innings out of the bullpen Sept. 6.

WALK-OFFS

1. Harper, a strong contender for NL MVP honors who leads the league in batting average (.336), homers (41) and runs scored (117), did not play Monday as punishment for Sunday’s fracas.

2. Atlanta 1B Freddie Freeman left Sunday’s loss in Miami with soreness in his right wrist and is considered day-to-day; Freeman, who played all 162 games last season, has missed 43 games with injuries in 2015.

3. The Nationals have owned the Braves this season, winning 13 of the 16 matchups between the two clubs while outscoring Atlanta 108-54.

PREDICTION: Braves 3, Nationals 2