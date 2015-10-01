Preview: Nationals at Braves

Andrelton Simmons is regarded as one of baseball’s elite defensive players, but the Atlanta Braves’ shortstop is finishing his 2015 season with encouraging offensive production. Simmons and the Braves host the Washington Nationals in the finale of a three-game series Thursday, and the Gold Glove-winning Simmons brings a seven-game hitting streak into the contest.

The Braves are mired in their worst season in a quarter-century, but Simmons is hitting .279 in the second half while striking out just 20 times in 201 at-bats since the All-Star break. While Atlanta has won seven of its past 11, the Nationals – arguably baseball’s most disappointing team – have lost seven of their past nine and need one victory in their final four contests to finish at .500. Right fielder Bryce Harper enters the final four games leading the NL in batting average at .331, but is 3-for-26 in his past eight games. The Nationals lead the season series 13-5, but losses in the first two games of the series give the Braves a 101-100 series edge since the Washington franchise moved from Montreal in 2005.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MASN (Washington), SportSouth (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Stephen Strasburg (10-7, 3.63 ERA) vs. Braves RH Ryan Weber (0-2, 5.91)

Washington’s second-half struggles cannot be blamed on Strasburg, who is 5-2 with a 2.09 ERA while averaging 9.4 strikeouts in nine starts. He has 50 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings across four September starts, giving up one run on three hits with 13 strikeouts and one walk in eight innings Saturday against Philadelphia. Strasburg, whose has struck out 13, 14, 10 and 13 in his past four games, beat the Braves in his only appearance against them this season, but is 2-3 with a 5.60 ERA lifetime at Turner Field.

Weber made a strong impression in his first three major-league starts, but was rocked for seven runs on nine hits in two innings Friday at Miami. The 25-year-old allowed two runs or fewer in two of his first three starts, giving up two runs in a loss to the Phillies Sept. 8 in his big-league debut and one run in seven innings in a no-decision against the Philadelphia on Sept. 19. Weber has held opponents to a .163 average in two home starts, posting a 3.38 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Washington 3B Yunel Escobar was scratched Wednesday with upper back spasms, missing his third consecutive game.

2. Atlanta C A.J. Pierzynski is 4-for-6 through the first two games of the series, raising his average to .300 on the season, and the 38-year-old is riding a eight-game hitting streak as he seeks his first .300 season since 2009.

3. Braves 1B Freddie Freeman, slowed by a right wrist injury, did not start Wednesday but entered the game for defense in the ninth.

PREDICTION: Nationals 5, Braves 3