Preview: Nationals at Braves

The Washington Nationals are not the overwhelming favorite to win the National League East this season, and that might be a good thing considering how badly Washington handled those expectations a season ago. With new manager Dusty Baker at the helm and reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper anchoring a talented lineup, the Nationals open the 2016 season Monday at the Atlanta Braves looking to return to the postseason – and put last year’s shortcomings behind them.

“Baker understands the mentality; he understands the grind of 162 games,” Harper told reporters this spring in describing Baker, whose first season in the nation’s capital may hinge on good health and bounce-back campaigns from Anthony Rendon, Jayson Werth and Ryan Zimmerman. Atlanta stuck to its rebuilding plan over the winter, continuing to stockpile prospects and shed contracts as the Braves prepare to move into a new stadium in 2017. An offense that finished last in baseball in runs scored needs Freddie Freeman to stay healthy after he missed almost two full months with a wrist injury. “We’ve got a good team this year, and hopefully that translates on the field when the season begins,” Freeman told reporters this spring.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Max Scherzer (2015: 14-12, 2.79 ERA) vs. Braves RH Julio Teheran (2015: 11-8, 4.04)

Scherzer lived up to the billing in his debut season with Washington, throwing two no-hitters – including a 17-strikeout gem against the Mets in the season finale – and leading the NL in complete games (four) while finishing second in strikeouts (276). The 31-year-old lost double-digit games for the first time since 2010 with the Nationals scoring two runs or fewer in 11 of his 33 starts. Scherzer lost his only start against the Braves last season, giving up two runs on five hits in 8 1/3 innings July 2 in a 2-1 road loss.

Teheran’s ERA rose by 1.15 from his All-Star campaign in 2014 as he struggled with command issues for most of the year, but gave up three earned runs or fewer in 11 of his final 12 starts and posted a 1.62 ERA across his final six outings. The 25-year-old made 33 starts a year ago, tied for tops in the NL along with Scherzer and eight others, and was outstanding at home – going 8-2 with a 2.89 ERA in 17 starts. Teheran did not get a decision in three starts against the Nationals last season, posting a 5.40 ERA while allowing 25 hits in 16 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Nationals dominated Atlanta in 2015, winning 14-of-19 matchups while outscoring the Braves 112-58.

2. Harper blasted a league-leading 42 homers with 99 RBIs while hitting .330 last season, at 22 becoming the third-youngest player to win the NL MVP award.

3. The Braves come in after their worst season since 1990, going 67-95 in 2015, and open their final season in Turner Field before moving to SunTrust Park in the Atlanta suburb of Smyrna next year.

PREDICTION: Nationals 4, Braves 1