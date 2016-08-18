Preview: Nationals at Braves

The Washington Nationals have defeated the Atlanta Braves eight times in nine meetings entering Thursday’s opener of a four-game series in Atlanta, but the Nationals really need a good effort from starting pitcher Reynaldo Lopez. Washington’s bullpen worked 16 1/3 innings in losing two of three at Colorado, using five relievers to cover 6 1/3 innings in Wednesday’s 12-10 defeat.

Two players look to extend their on-base streaks entering the opener, as Washington outfielder Jayson Werth has reached base in 44 consecutive games (two off the franchise record) and Atlanta outfielder Ender Inciarte brings a 27-game streak into the series opener. Washington third baseman Anthony Rendon is red-hot entering the series, hitting .327 with 11 doubles and 22 RBIs since July 16. Rookie Trea Turner continues to impress, hitting .333 in his past 21 games with six doubles and four triples. Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman hit his career-high 24th homer in Wednesday’s 10-3 loss to Minnesota, and has scored at least one run in 10 of his past 11 contests.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MASN (Washington), FSN Southeast (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Reynaldo Lopez (1-1, 5.74 ERA) vs. Braves RH Rob Whalen (1-1, 7.31)

Lopez earned his first major-league victory Friday against Atlanta in Washington, holding the Braves to one run on five hits in seven stellar innings. He only struck out two against the Braves but the 22-year-old features a mid-90s fastball and an outstanding curveball that he displayed in his major-league debut, striking out nine in 4 2/3 innings in a loss to the Dodgers on July 19. Lopez, ranked as Washington’s third-best prospect by MLB.com, struck out 122 in 102 1/3 innings across 18 minor-league starts this season.

Whalen makes his fourth major-league start and his second in a row against Lopez and the Nationals, hoping for better results after getting roughed up for six runs on six hits in five innings to take his first big-league defeat. Atlanta’s No. 20 prospect according to MLB.com, Whalen has struck out at least five hitters in each of his first three starts, and fired four shutout innings to win his debut after allowing four first-inning runs Aug. 3 against Pittsburgh. The 22-year-old Whalen posted a 1.93 ERA in three starts at Triple-A Gwinnett, after going 7-5 in 18 starts at Double-A Mississippi.

WALK-OFFS

1. Nationals RF Bryce Harper is breaking out of a long slump, going 5-for-10 with four walks and four RBIs in his past three games, hitting his first homer since July 20 in Wednesday’s loss.

2. The Braves placed C A.J. Pierzynski on the disabled list with a strained left hamstring and activated C Tyler Flowers from the DL.

3. Atlanta SS Dansby Swanson went 2-for-4 in his major-league debut Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Braves 5, Nationals 4