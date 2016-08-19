Preview: Nationals at Braves

Julio Teheran’s big week continues Friday when he returns from the disabled list to pitch for the Atlanta Braves in the second contest of a four-game home series with the Washington Nationals. The start marks the first outing for the Braves’ lone All-Star since July 30, and the first since the 25-year-old became a father after celebrating the birth of his son Tuesday.

The Braves certainly can use Teheran, considering an Atlanta starter has not completed seven innings since Teheran fired seven innings July 17 against Colorado before straining his right lat muscle five days later. Washington left fielder Jayson Werth tied the Nationals/Expos franchise record (Rusty Staub, 1969-70) by reaching base for the 46th consecutive game in Thursday’s 8-2 victory, going 2-for-4. Second baseman Daniel Murphy went 0-for-4 to drop his average to .344, but he maintains a one-point lead over Colorado’s D.J. LeMahieu in the race for the National League batting title. The Nationals continued their dominance of Atlanta in the opener, beating the Braves for the 30th time in 40 games dating to June 2014.

TV: 7:35 p.m. ET, MASN (Washington), FSN South (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Tanner Roark (13-6, 2.81 ERA) vs. Braves RH Julio Teheran (3-9, 2.81)

A victory Friday will move Roark within one of his career high (15, 2014), and he enters the matchup tied with Teheran for ninth in the National League in ERA. He beat the Braves in Washington on Sunday with seven innings of one-run, five-hit pitching, and is 4-0 in his last four starts with a 1.65 ERA in 27.1 innings. Pinpoint control is a big key to Roark’s success – 2.8 walks per nine innings – and he has benefited from Washington scoring six or more runs in eight of his 24 starts.

Teheran resides at the opposite end of the run support spectrum, receiving only 2.52 runs in his 21 starts and getting two runs or less 10 times. The 25-year-old allowed five runs in each of his first two July starts, but gave up only three in his final 16 innings of the month before landing on the disabled list. Teheran seeks his first home victory of the year, going 0-5 with a 3.07 ERA in 12 starts at Turner Field.

WALK-OFFS

1. Both teams made bullpen moves Thursday, Washington promoting P A.J. Cole from Triple-A Syracuse and Atlanta activating P Arodys Vizcaino (strained right oblique) from the 15-day disabled list.

2. The Nationals could get more reinforcements before Friday’s contest, as 1B Ryan Zimmerman (left wrist contusion) and C Jose Lobaton (left elbow tendinitis) are expected to be activated from the 15-day disabled list.

3. Atlanta 1B Freddie Freeman has 45 hits in his past 42 games, 26 hits going for extra bases (13 doubles, two triples, 11 homers).

PREDICTION: Nationals 4, Braves 2