Preview: Nationals at Braves

The way things are going this season, the Washington Nationals are going to miss visiting Turner Field next year. Washington looks to remain undefeated in the Atlanta Braves’ home park when the National League East rivals clash for the third of a four-game series Saturday.

The Nationals are 10-1 against Atlanta this season – including a 4-0 mark at Turner Field – and have won 24 of 30 meetings over the past two seasons. Washington squandered a late lead Friday before claiming a 7-6 victory to maintain a 9 1/2-game lead over Miami atop the division, while the last-place Braves have lost six straight and eight of nine. Washington could have reinforcements on the way, as first baseman Ryan Zimmerman (wrist) and catcher Jose Lobaton (elbow) rejoined the team Friday and could be activated from the 15-day disabled list as early as Saturday. Zimmerman was cleared of doping charges in a Major League Baseball investigation stemming from the Al Jazeera Network documentary “The Dark Side,” the league announced Friday.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Max Scherzer (12-7, 2.95 ERA) vs. Braves RH Tyrell Jenkins (2-3, 4.89)

Scherzer had posted eight straight quality starts before turning in his shortest outing of the season last time out, when he allowed four runs in four innings in a no-decision at Colorado. The 32-year-old also managed just three strikeouts after racking up 37 over his previous four starts. Scherzer faced the Braves in his first two starts of the season and allowed six runs over 13 innings with a win and a no-decision.

Jenkins is facing the Nationals for a second straight start after being rocked for seven runs in 4 2/3 innings Sunday at Washington. The 24-year-old had been on a roll before the rough outing, having recorded three straight starts in which he went six innings and allowed just one run. Jenkins has gone 2-2 with a 4.66 ERA in seven outings since breaking into the starting rotation just before the All-Star break.

WALK-OFFS

1. Nationals INF/OF Trea Turner went 3-for-5 Friday and is 17-for-42 during a nine-game hitting streak.

2. Braves 1B Freddie Freeman extended his hitting streak to nine games Friday and is 13-for-27 with 12 RBIs over that span.

3. Washington LF Jayson Werth went 0-for-5 Friday, ending his career-best on-base streak at 46 games, which is tied with Rusty Staub (Expos) for the longest in franchise history.

PREDICTION: Nationals 7, Braves 2