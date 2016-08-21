Preview: Nationals at Braves

A pair of pitchers looking for milestone victories take the mound when the Atlanta Braves host the Washington Nationals for the finale of their four-game series on Sunday. Washington's Gio Gonzalez takes the mound in search of his 100th career victory – and a Nationals sweep – while Braves rookie Joel De La Cruz hopes to pick up his first major-league win.

Washington has dominated the series the past two seasons, winning 25 of the 31 meetings - including an 11-1 mark against Atlanta this year. The Nationals, who lead the National League East by 9 1/2 games over Miami, have won all five meetings at Turner Field this season - including an 11-9 slugfest on Saturday in which they pounded out 17 hits. Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman made a noisy return to the lineup Saturday, coming off the disabled list to go 3-for-4 with a solo homer in his first plate appearance. Last-place Atlanta has dropped seven straight and nine of 10.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, MASN, WUSA 9 (Washington), FSN South (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals LH Gio Gonzalez (8-9, 4.28 ERA) vs. Braves RH Joel De La Cruz (0-6, 3.72)

Gonzalez had his last start cut short after three innings due to a two-hour rain delay, denying him a real shot at his 100th victory. The 30-year-old had won his previous two starts and is 3-1 with a 2.97 ERA since the All-Star break. Gonzalez has struggled to a 4-8 record and 4.20 ERA in 14 starts against the Braves, but he limited them to three hits over six scoreless frames in his first start this season.

De La Cruz has pitched to a 2.79 ERA in four starts since transitioning back into the rotation, but the Braves have managed a total of just seven runs in those four games. The 27-year-old Dominican pitched well enough to win last time out, holding Minnesota to one run and four hits over 5 2/3 innings, but took the loss in a 4-2 defeat. De La Cruz has pitched much better at home, where he has a 2.00 ERA in five games (three starts).

WALK-OFFS

1. Washington INF/OF Trea Turner is batting .383 during a career-best 10-game hitting streak.

2. Atlanta 1B Freddie Freeman, who is riding a 10-game hitting streak, is 9-for-31 with two homers versus Gonzalez.

3. Nationals 2B Daniel Murphy is 14-for-33 with four homers in 10 games against the Braves this season.

PREDICTION: Nationals 6, Braves 4