Preview: Nationals at Braves

The Washington Nationals continue to close in on the National League East title, and their dominance of the Atlanta Braves is a big reason why. The Nationals open a three-game series Friday in Atlanta having won 14 of the 16 meetings with the Braves this season, and start the weekend with a 10-game lead over the New York Mets and a magic number of seven to clinch the division crown.

Washington appears to be peaking at the right time, winning eight of its past 10 – including a three-game home sweep of the last-place Braves last week. Rookie infielder/outfielder Trea Turner hit .364 during the Nationals’ 10-game homestand and has at least one hit in 43 of 53 games since the All-Star break. Atlanta, which trails the Nationals by 31 games, has allowed 31 runs in its last four games and has held opponents to fewer than five just once in its past nine contests. First baseman Freddie Freeman brings a career-best 20-game hitting streak into the series, hitting .333 in that span with four homers and 17 RBIs.

TV: 7:35 p.m. ET, MASN (Washington), FSN South (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Max Scherzer (16-7, 2.78 ERA) vs. Braves RH John Gant (1-3, 4.40)

Scherzer continues to show why he is one of the best pitchers in baseball and a key part of the Nationals’ World Series hopes, leading the majors in strikeouts (251) while aiming to win 17 or more games for the third time in four seasons. The 32-year-old drew a no-decision Saturday against Philadelphia despite 6 2/3 shutout innings and eight strikeouts. Scherzer, who is 4-0 in his past five starts, is 3-0 with a 4.10 ERA in four starts against Atlanta this season.

Gant made his major-league debut on April 6 against the Nationals, pitching a scoreless inning of relief. He gave up one earned run (three total) with four walks and six strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings Saturday against the Mets, and is 1-2 with a 3.49 ERA and a .231 opponents’ batting average in six starts. The 24-year-old has allowed fewer than three earned runs in four of his six starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Washington RHP Mark Melancon is 12-for-12 in save opportunities since being acquired from Pittsburgh.

2. The Nationals have surrendered only 11 runs in the past six games, posting a 1.80 ERA across 55 innings.

3. Atlanta RF Nick Markakis belted his 12th homer of the season Wednesday, his third in five games.

PREDICTION: Nationals 7, Braves 2