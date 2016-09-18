Preview: Nationals at Braves

The Atlanta Braves won't be sad to face the soon-to-be National League East champion Washington Nationals and rookie Trea Turner for the last time this season on Sunday when the NL's worst team hosts the finale of a three-game series. The 23-year-old has tormented the Braves this season, and belted two homers among his three hits in Saturday’s 7-3 loss – just the third Atlanta victory against Washington in 18 tries.

Turner is 7-for-9 with three homers and three stolen bases in the series, and is batting .482 with six homers, 16 RBIs and seven stolen bases in 12 games against the Braves in 2016. Washington has dominated the Braves the past two seasons, winning 29-of-37 meetings. Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman extended his hitting streak to 21 games Saturday to front another strong showing from the Braves’ offense. Atlanta is averaging 5.1 runs per game since Aug. 2, and center fielder Ender Inciarte and third baseman Adonis Garcia combined to go 5-for-8 with five runs scored Saturday.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, MASN (Washington), FSN South (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Joe Ross (7-4, 3.49 ERA) vs. Braves RH Matt Wisler (6-12, 5.00)

Ross has not pitched in the majors since July 2 due to shoulder inflammation, and a return to health could make him a valuable option for the Nationals in the postseason. The 23-year-old threw 42 pitches in his final rehabilitation outing with Triple-A Syracuse but extended his workload to 60 pitches in a simulated game last weekend. Ross went 4-0 with a 4.25 ERA in his final eight starts before the injury, but allowed 20 hits in his final 11 1/3 innings.

A sore right side forced Wisler to miss a scheduled start Sept. 5 and he struggled upon returning Tuesday against Miami, allowing six runs on 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings. He pitched great in his other two starts since returning from Triple-A Gwinnett, giving up only two runs in 14 innings in victories over Arizona and San Diego. Wisler, who turned 24 on Monday, lost in his only start against Washington this season, surrendering three runs on four hits in six innings on April 13.

WALK-OFFS

1. Inciarte raised his average since the All-Star break to .355 with his ninth multi-hit game this month.

2. The Nationals have dominated the NL East this season, going 48-21 against division competition.

3. Atlanta relievers have posted a 3.25 ERA in September with 22 walks and 58 strikeouts.

PREDICTION: Nationals 5, Braves 4