Preview: Nationals at Braves

Bryce Harper has a long way to go to move past his disappointing 2016 campaign, but the former National League MVP is off to a good start for the Washington Nationals, who open a three-game road series against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday. Harper, who hit just .243 last season, slugged two homers – including a walk-off shot – in Sunday’s 6-4 victory over Philadelphia and is 9-for-23 with eight RBIs and seven runs scored in his last six contests.

Harper is far from alone in sparking Washington's offense, as Daniel Murphy has recorded at least one hit in 11 of his first 12 games and brings a .396 batting average into the series opener. The Braves have won five in a row after a 2-6 start to the season, capping a four-game sweep of San Diego with Dansby Swanson’s walk-off single in Monday’s 5-4 victory to improve to 4-0 at their new home, SunTrust Park. Freddie Freeman finished 4-for-4 with two homers and three RBIs on Monday and is hitting .400 on the season. Atlanta hopes to activate left fielder Matt Kemp (right hamstring strain) from the disabled list during the series, while catcher Tyler Flowers is day-to-day with a right hamstring strain.

TV: 7:35 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Washington), FSN South (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Max Scherzer (1-1, 2.13 ERA) vs. Braves RH Mike Foltynewicz (0-1, 6.35)

Slowed in spring training by a knuckle injury on his right ring finger, Scherzer has pitched well in his first two outings of the season. He took the loss Wednesday against St. Louis despite allowing only one earned run in six innings with 10 strikeouts, and he fanned seven while giving up two runs in a win at Philadelphia on April 7. The 32-year-old, who won his second career Cy Young Award last season, went 4-0 while striking out 32 in 33 1/3 frames in five starts against Atlanta in 2016.

Multiple off-days during Atlanta’s season-opening road trip resulted in Foltynewicz temporarily moving to the Braves' bullpen. He gave up two runs and three hits in two innings of relief last Tuesday at Miami, striking out four without issuing a walk. Foltynewicz, who allowed two runs and six hits over 3 2/3 frames en route to a loss at Pittsburgh on April 7 in his only start of the year, posted a 1-0 record and 3.86 ERA in two turns against Washington last campaign.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Nationals won the NL East last season thanks in part to dominating Atlanta, as they won 15 of the 19 meetings while averaging 5.7 runs per contest.

2. Atlanta RF Nick Markakis went 0-for-4 on Monday, ending his hitting streak at 10 games.

3. Braves CF Ender Inciarte is 10-for-24 with four homers and six RBIs in his last six games, including four multi-hit performances.

PREDICTION: Nationals 4, Braves 2