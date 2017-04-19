Preview: Nationals at Braves

The Washington Nationals beat the Atlanta Braves 15 times in 19 meetings a season ago, and entering the middle game of a three-game set on Wednesday in Atlanta look to continue their dominance of their National League East rival. The Nationals used strong starting pitching from Max Scherzer and two hits each from Bryce Harper and Ryan Zimmerman to capture Tuesday’s series opener, 3-1.

Harper continued his early-season surge, recording two doubles and scoring once in raising his average to .354 by going 2-for-3. Atlanta mustered just five hits in seeing its five-game winning streak snapped, suffering its first loss at SunTrust Park after opening its new home with a four-game sweep of San Diego. First baseman Freddie Freeman has reached base in each of his past 10 plate appearances, with two hits and two walks Tuesday lifting his average to .426. The Braves had their chances but finished 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position, after going 12-of-32 during their winning streak.

TV: 7:35 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Washington), FSN South (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Joe Ross (2016: 7-5, 3.43 ERA) vs. Braves RH Julio Teheran (1-0, 0.95)

Washington elected to send Ross to the minors after spring training given the number of off days in the season’s first two weeks. He made two starts for Triple-A Syracuse with mixed results (0-1, 3.72 ERA) but pitched far better Thursday against Pawtucket, giving up one run in seven innings on just 85 pitches. The 23-year-old Ross, who made 19 starts a season ago for Washington, gave up one run on six hits in three innings in losing his only appearance against the Braves in 2016.

Teheran has pitched like an ace in his first three starts of the season, giving up only two earned runs in 19 innings. The 26-year-old anchor of Atlanta’s rotation earned the victory in the Braves’ debut at SunTrust Park on Friday, giving up two runs on five hits in six innings to beat San Diego 5-2. Teheran, who has limited opponents to a .231 average so far, went 0-1 in three starts with a 5.50 ERA in three starts last season against Washington.

WALK-OFFS

1. Washington SS Trea Turner (right hamstring strain) is expected to begin a minor-league rehab assignment this week; Atlanta LF Matt Kemp, sidelined with the same injury, will start a rehab stint Wednesday at Triple-A Gwinnett.

2. Atlanta CF Ender Inciarte finished 0-for-4, snapping a six-game hitting streak.

3. Zimmerman is 10-for-25 with four RBIs in his past eight games.

PREDICTION: Braves 4, Nationals 3