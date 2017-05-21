The Atlanta Braves endured their worst nightmare Wednesday when star Freddie Freeman suffered a fractured left wrist, but they head into Sunday’s series finale against the Washington Nationals eyeing a three-game home sweep of the National League East leaders. Atlanta, which entering the weekend had lost 18 of its past 22 meetings with the Nationals, captured a 5-2 victory Saturday to move within six games of Washington.

Left fielder Matt Kemp homered for the second consecutive contest and is hitting .365 (31-85) in 20 games since April 28, with hits in 18 of those 20, as the Braves have won seven of their past nine. The Nationals have lost a season-high four in a row and right fielder Bryce Harper is 1-for-16 in that span after collecting one hit Saturday. Shortstop Trea Turner finished 2-for-4, raising his career average against the Braves to .438 in 21 games. Washington relievers surrendered two more runs Saturday in three innings, and have given up nine runs in 11 innings during the losing streak.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, MASN 2 (Washington), FSN South (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Stephen Strasburg (4-1, 3.42 ERA) vs. Braves LH Jaime Garcia (1-2, 4.65)

Strasburg has grinded his way to a 2-0 record through three starts this month, allowing three runs on four hits with only three strikeouts in six innings to beat Pittsburgh on Tuesday. For the month, he has posted a 4.08 ERA and averaged 109 pitches per outing, compared to a 3.09 ERA and 99.6 pitches per appearance in five April starts. Strasburg struck out a season-high 10 in defeating the Braves in Atlanta on April 20, allowing two runs in seven innings.

Garcia has surrendered four runs in each of his first two May starts, getting a no-decision after giving up four runs on three hits in 5 1/3 innings Tuesday at Toronto. He has struggled with his control, posting a 1.14 strikeout-to-walk ratio in his first season with the Braves after having a 2.77 ratio in eight seasons with St. Louis. Garcia makes just his second home start of the season; he allowed two runs on five hits over 6 1/3 innings in an April 17 no-decision against the Padres in his first home turn.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Braves traded for St. Louis 1B Matt Adams on Saturday; Adams, who is hitting .292 with one homer and seven RBIs in 48 at-bats this season, is expected to join the Braves in time for Sunday’s game.

2. Nationals CF Michael Taylor is hitting .319 since taking over for the injured Adam Eaton on April 29.

3. Atlanta 3B Rio Ruiz hit his first major-league homer Saturday, a two-run shot in the second inning, and finished 2-for-4.

PREDICTION: Braves 4, Nationals 3