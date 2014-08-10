Nationals endure long night in 4-1 win

ATLANTA -- After waiting out a rain delay of nearly four hours to get started Saturday night, the last thing either the Washington Nationals or Atlanta Braves wanted was extra innings.

The Nationals, though, made the extra work pay off in a game that didn’t end until 2:29 a.m. ET Sunday.

Washington scored three times in the 11th inning and won 4-1 at Turner Field to push their lead over the Braves in the National League East back to 4 1/2 games.

“I‘m proud of them,” Nationals manager Matt Williams said. “They’re resilient and keep going.”

Catcher Wilson Ramos had a tiebreaking single and left fielder Kevin Frandsen followed with a two-run double as the Nationals got the better of three Braves relievers.

First baseman Adam LaRoche, who homered in the sixth inning, followed a leadoff single by second baseman Anthony Rendon with his third hit of the game to get the winning rally going.

David Carpenter (4-2) took the loss as the Nationals (63-52) beat the Braves (59-58) for just the fifth time in 13 games this year and 10th time in the past 36 meetings.

Tyler Clippard (7-2) got credit for the victory after pitching the 10th inning and Rafael Soriano worked the 11th for his 26th save, allowing a hit and striking out two.

The game, pushed back three hours and 41 minutes, didn’t start until 10:51 p.m., but the delay certainly didn’t adversely affect either starter as the Nationals’ Tanner Roark and Braves’ Aaron Harang each worked seven strong innings.

Harang, who is 9-6 with a 3.31 ERA, allowed seven hits in his fifth consecutive no-decision. He has given up only nine earned runs in 32 innings during the stretch.

Roark, meanwhile, gave up six hits and a run while striking out six and walking three. He is 11-7 and lowered his ERA to 2.86.

“It’s something you can’t control,” Roark said of the delay. “You just try to stay focused.”

The Braves tied the score in the bottom of the sixth inning but could have done more damage after loading the bases with no outs. Second baseman Tommy La Stella, who led off with his second hit of the game, scored on a broken-bat sacrifice fly by right fielder Jason Heyward.

“I tried not to give in (to them) in any way,” Roark said.

The Nationals, who fell behind 7-0 in the series opener thanks to four Braves home runs, used the long ball to jump on top this time. LaRoche picked on a 2-0 two-seam fastball from Harang leading off the sixth inning and smashed his 16th homer of the season into the seats in right-center field.

Washington center fielder Denard Span, who had a single later, tripled in the fifth to extend his hitting streak to 13 games, but Harang stranded two runners that inning, as he had in the fourth.

The Braves got singles by third baseman Chris Johnson and shortstop Emilio Bonifacio to start the bottom of the fifth, but Harang bunted into a double play trying to sacrifice.

“We had him on the ropes that one inning,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “If we get the bunt there, it’s different.”

Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman was 3-for-4 with a double and walk, lifting his average to .500 (24-for-48) against the Nationals this season.

Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper had two hits but was doubled off in the sixth inning when he forgot how many outs there were.

NOTES: The rain held off until after a memorial tribute to former Braves broadcaster Pete Van Wieren, who died at age 69 on Aug. 2 after a lengthy battle with cancer. He called games on TV and radio from 1976 to 2008. ... Washington RF Jayson Werth, still bothered by a sore right ankle and right shoulder, was scratched from the lineup after being given the day off Friday for the series opener but walked as a pinch hitter in the 11th inning. ... Nationals OF Steven Souza Jr., who left Friday’s game after slamming into the wall, passed a concussion test but is still bothered by a sore left shoulder. He pinch ran in the 11th. ... The Braves have targeted next Tuesday as a potential return for SS Andrelton Simmons, who suffered a sprained left ankle last Tuesday in Seattle. ... Atlanta INF/OF Emilio Bonifacio, who had three hits, hadn’t started a game at shortstop since 2011, when he played 61 games there for the Marlins. ... The series concludes Sunday night with Washington LHP Gio Gonzalez (6-8, 4.01 ERA) starting against LHP Alex Wood (7-9, 3.20 ERA).