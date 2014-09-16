Strasburg helps Nationals defeat Braves

ATLANTA -- Turner Field has been a House of Horrors for Stephen Strasburg. But on Tuesday, he made a big step toward reversing that trend.

Strasburg entered the game with a 1-3 record and a 6.99 ERA in seven starts in Atlanta. That form didn’t hold, as he threw seven scoreless innings to help Washington to a 4-2 win over the Atlanta Braves and reduce the Nationals’ magic number for winning the National League East to two.

As a result, the Nationals, who have won three straight, could clinch their second division title in three years by beating Atlanta on Tuesday. Atlanta has lost four straight.

Strasburg (12-11) allowed five hits, did not walk a batter and struck out seven. He also drove in a run with a single in the seventh.

“I’ve never seen him pitch bad against us,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “The kid’s been darn good every time we’ve seen him. He’s a guy we respect and he’s been a good pitcher for them.”

Strasburg, who pitched with a sore neck after an awkward night of sleep, threw 90 pitches, 58 of them for strikes. He beat the Braves for the first time since Aug. 21, 2012.

“He was in control,” Washington manager Matt Williams said. “He threw it where he wanted to.”

The Washington bullpen wasn’t as untouchable and allowed Atlanta to rally in the ninth.

Craig Stammen pitched a scoreless eighth, but Rafael Soriano allowed a run in the ninth and was lifted with two outs and runners on first and second. Drew Storen gave up an RBI single to rookie catcher Christian Bethancourt, but retired center fielder B.J. Upton on a hard-hit grounder to shortstop Ian Desmond to end the game and earn his sixth save.

“Great play,” Williams said. “The grass was wet and he was able to make a good throw and get a guy who runs well.”

Atlanta starter Ervin Santana (14-9) threw six solid innings, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks, with six strikeouts.

The Braves’ offensive frustration continued.

In the fifth inning, right fielder Jason Heyward led off with a single and went to third when Strasburg’s pickoff attempt got past first baseman Adam LaRoche and rolled down the right-field line. But Heyward couldn’t score, as Strasburg struck out two of the next three batters, including B.J. Upton to end the inning.

Atlanta’s struggles boiled over in the sixth. Shortstop Andrelton Simmons doubled with two outs, but was stranded when first baseman Freddie Freeman was called out on strikes. Freeman reacted angrily by slamming his bat in the ground, breaking it in half, and was ejected by home plate umpire Tim Timmons.

Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez was then thrown out for arguing the call and for kicking the broken bat.

Gonzalez refuted the idea that Freeman’s tirade was a result of growing frustration. “He thought it was ball four,” said Gonzalez, who watched the final innings of the game with Freeman in the clubhouse. “We’re running out of games and we all collectively want to win.”

The Nationals opened the scoring with a run in the third inning. Catcher Wilson Ramos worked a walk and went to second on Strasburg’s one-out sacrifice bunt. Ramos scored on a double by center fielder Denard Span that hit the chalk down the right-field line.

Ramos led off the fifth inning with a line-drive homer into the seats in left-center field, his 11th of the season, to give Washington a 2-0 lead.

Washington added an insurance run in the seventh against reliever Luis Avilan. Second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera poked a two-out double down the third-base line and scored on a single by Strasburg.

The Nationals made it 4-0 with a run in the eighth off reliever Gus Scholosser when Nate Schierholtz singled home shortstop Ian Desmond.

Atlanta scored its lone run in the ninth against Soriano. Simmons doubled and scored on a double by left fielder Justin Upton.

NOTES: Washington LF Bryce Harper left the game in the fourth inning because he felt lightheaded. ... Braves 1B Freddie Freeman extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a first-inning single. ... Atlanta C Evan Gattis missed his seventh consecutive game due to strep throat. His last appearance was Sept. 7 in Miami. ... Atlanta moved SS Andrelton Simmons into the No. 2 hole in the lineup. It was his 30th start there. Atlanta has used eight players in that spot in the lineup. ... The Braves added rookie-level Gulf Coast League manager Rocket Wheeler to their coaching staff for the final two weeks. ... Washington will begin selling playoff tickets Sept. 22. ... Tuesday’s game features Washington RHP Tanner Roark (13-10, 2.96 ERA) against Atlanta RHP Aaron Harang (11-10, 3.72).