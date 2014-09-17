EditorsNote: adds headline

Nationals clinch NL East with win over Braves

ATLANTA -- The Washington Nationals reclaimed the National League East championship on Tuesday on the field of their biggest nemesis.

Shortstop Ian Desmond hit a long two-run homer and right-hander Tanner Roark pitched seven scoreless innings to pace the Nationals to a 3-0 win over the Atlanta Braves and clinch their second division title in three years.

“It feels incredible,” Washington pitcher Gio Gonzalez said amid the post-game celebration. “This is what it’s all about.”

“I‘m just so happy,” Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon said.

Desmond ripped his 23rd homer deep in the left-center field stands at Turner Field against Atlanta right-hander Aaron Harang in the sixth inning to break up a scoreless game and give the Nationals the only runs they would need.

Roark (14-10) allowed five hits, struck out four and improved his career record against Atlanta to 3-0. Tyler Clippard pitched a scoreless eighth and Drew Storen clinched it with a scoreless ninth to earn his seventh save and ignite the Washington celebration at Turner Field.

“I’ve seen him with better stuff,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “But he still pitched.”

The victory gave Washington its second division championship in three years. The Nationals clinched against the Braves, who won the division a year ago. Atlanta leads the season series 10-8, but Washington won nine of the last 11.

“They play with a lot of heart,” Washington manager Matt Williams said. “They’ve taken ownership of the clubhouse.”

The loss was the fifth straight for Atlanta, which is 3-11 in September. The Braves, who have scored only 32 runs in September, were shut out for the 14th time. Atlanta dropped five games back in the chase for the second wild-card spot.

Harang (11-11) pitched well in the loss. He allowed two runs on five hits and struck out eight in seven innings. It was his first loss to the Nationals in four starts this season.

“Harang pitched a great game,” Gonzalez said. “The pitch to Desmond was the right pitch, but he just left it up in the zone. He gave us a great opportunity to win.”

Washington got an insurance run in the ninth inning off reliever David Carpenter. Desmond led off with a double, took third on an infield grounder and scored on a wild pitch.

Washington had chances early against Harang, but could not get a timely hit. The Nationals stranded runners at first and second in the first inning, when Desmond struck out, and again in the second, when center fielder Denard Span was called out on strikes.

The Braves only got two runners in scoring position over the first five innings. In each instance, third baseman Chris Johnson, who singled, was left at second base.

“We just didn’t keep the line moving,” Gonzalez said. “Between Gosselin and (Andrelton) Simmons we got three hits, so we got on base, we just didn’t keep the line moving. And Chris got a couple of hits at the bottom ... we just didn’t anything in between.”

Washington is trying to finish with the best record in the league, which would assure the Nationals of homefield advantage until the World Series, should they advance that far.

“Right now, we’re not worrying about what anybody else does,” Rendon said. “We’ve got to keep doing what we’ve been doing.”

Atlanta is finding it more difficult to remain in the playoff picture. The Braves have 11 games remaining, including a four-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates, one of the teams they’re chasing.

“We’ve still got a chance,” Gonzalez said. “We all come here everything believing that. We just have to get on a winning streak and try to get that second wild-card spot.”

NOTES: Home plate umpire Tim Welke had an unruly fan escorted out of the ballpark in the sixth inning for yelling obscenities at Washington LF Bryce Harper. ... Atlanta C Evan Gattis missed his eighth consecutive game due to strep throat. His last appearance was Sept. 7 in Miami. Rookie Christian Bethancourt started behind the plate. ... Washington LF Bryce Harper was back in the lineup Tuesday. He left in the fourth inning of Monday’s game complaining about lightheadedness. ... Washington’s Ryan Zimmerman is expected to play three to five innings at first base in an instructional league game Wednesday in Viera, Fla. ... The Braves sold naming rights for the new stadium they will inhabit beginning in 2017. Sun Trust Park will be the name of the facility after the bank and the club reached a 25-year agreement for an undisclosed amount of money. ... Wednesday’s series finale features a matchup of left-handers, Washington’s Gio Gonzalez (8-10) vs. Atlanta’s Alex Wood (10-10).