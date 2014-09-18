Braves keep hope alive with win over Nationals

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Braves still maintain their slim hope of nabbing the second National League wild-card spot, but they are running out of time even after snapping their five-game losing streak Wednesday night.

The Braves remain 5 1/2 behind the Pittsburgh Pirates for the last playoff spot with 10 games to play despite a 3-1 victory at Turner Field over the Washington Nationals, who had clinched the National League East title the previous night.

“Every game is Game 7,” said Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, whose team has four games with the Pirates next week. “Let’s keep the music playing (in the clubhouse) and see what happens.”

Shortstop Phil Gosselin had three hits and catcher Christian Bethancourt, another rookie, had a big two-out hit in a three-run sixth inning as the Braves (76-76) salvaged the series finale against the Nationals, who were giving their regulars a night off.

Left-hander Alex Wood (11-10) struck out eight in six innings to get the victory. He allowed five hits, including a fifth-inning homer to rookie left fielder Steven Souza Jr., and walked one while lowering his ERA to 2.78.

Craig Kimbrel retired the Nationals (87-64) in order in the ninth inning to get his 44th save in 48 opportunities.

Wood allowed singles to first baseman Tyler Moore and right fielder Nate Schierholtz to open the seventh inning, but right-hander David Carpenter came in to get out of the jam. Jordan Walden then pitched a perfect eighth inning.

“I thought I had all three pitches going pretty good tonight,” Wood said.

“Woody was outstanding again,” Gonzalez said. “He wanted to stay out there.”

Blake Treinen, who had not made a start for the Nationals since June, allowed three hits and a walk in five scoreless innings. The right-hander struck out three before leaving after just 55 pitches.

Treinen, who was 8-2 with a 3.35 ERA in 16 starts for Triple-A Syracuse, was told that he was starting during the Nationals’ celebration Tuesday night.

“I was excited about the opportunity and tried to make the most of it,” Treinen said. “I made some good pitches when I had to and that’s what I‘m the most happy about.”

The Braves, held to one run in the first two games of the series, finally broke through against left-hander Ross Detwiler (2-3) for three runs in the sixth inning.

After singles by Gosselin and second baseman Ramiro Pena, Detwiler hit right fielder Jason Heyward on the left thumb to load the bases with two outs. Bethancourt hit a smash off the glove of Moore and the third run scored as the Nationals threw the ball around.

“That was a big knock by Bethancourt there and he did a good job behind the plate, too,” Wood said.

Wood allowed a single with one out in the first inning by shortstop Danny Espinosa, but the Nationals didn’t have another hit until Souza connected in the fifth.

Souza, the Most Valuable Player and batting champion in the International League, went down and got a 1-1 changeup, driving the ball over the fence in left-center field. It was the first homer and first RBI for Souza, who came into the game 1-for-15 in the majors.

A night after the Nationals clinched the NL East, manager Matt Williams rested all his regulars and switched starting pitchers. Seven of those in the Washington lineup spent time with Triple-A Syracuse this season.

NOTES: Braves C Evan Gattis, originally sidelined by strep throat, also has a kidney stone. He missed his ninth consecutive game. He could return as early as Friday, when the Braves open a weekend series against the New York Mets. ... Braves SS Andrelton Simmons left the game after three innings when he aggravated a sore ankle. ... Nationals INF/OF Ryan Zimmerman, who has missed two months because of a severe hamstring tear, got eight at-bats while playing first and third base in an instructional league game Wednesday in Florida. He could return to the Nationals as early as Saturday in Miami. ... LHP Gio Gonzalez, given an extra day of rest after the Nationals clinched the NL East on Tuesday, will start Thursday when the Nationals open a four-game series against the Marlins. ... The Braves, who are off Thursday, saw their season record fall below .500 in September for the first time since 2008 when they lost to the Nationals on Tuesday.