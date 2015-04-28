EditorsNote: fixing left fielder Johnson in second graph, fixing Gonzalez quote in next to last graph

Johnson, Stults lead Braves past Nationals

ATLANTA -- Two players who had to fight just to earn roster spots in spring training combined to help the Atlanta Braves get a win on Monday.

Left fielder Kelly Johnson hit a homer and drove in three runs and left-hander Eric Stults earned his first victory for the Atlanta Braves in an 8-4 win over the Washington Nationals on Monday.

Johnson, who made the club in spring training as a minor league free agent, was 3-for-4 with his third homer. His two-run shot in the sixth inning sparked a three-run rally that extended Atlanta’s 2-1 lead. He added an RBI single in the two-run seventh.

Stults earned the role as the team’s No. 4 starter with a strong spring after being signed as a free agent. In a season-long 6 1/3 innings, Stults (1-1) scattered four hits, struck out three and walked three. In his last two games, Stults has allowed three runs in 12 1/3 innings.

“Stults pitched a great baseball game today,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “That’s what he can do for us. We swung the bats and did a nice job scoring some runs and adding on.”

It was the sixth straight loss for the Nationals.

“My goal is to go as deep as possible and keep our team in the game,” Stults said. “And the offense did a good job and made it easier on my side.”

The Braves broke the game open by scoring three times in the sixth against starting pitcher Doug Fister (1-1). Johnson slammed a two-run homer to right field with one out. Atlanta added another run when second baseman Jace Peterson singled and went to third when Fister’s pickoff attempt was low and away. Peterson scored on a squeeze bunt by center fielder Eric Young Jr.

“He’s a tough guy to square one up against,” Johnson said. “I knew I hit it well, but I wasn’t sure if it was out. I was just trying to get the barrel on the ball.”

It was the first time Atlanta has beaten Fister, who entered the game with a career 3-0 record and 1.23 ERA against the Braves. In 5 2/3 innings, he allowed five runs, four earned, on 10 hits and two walks, with three strikeouts.

“The ball was up in the zone a little for him,” Washington manager Matt Williams said. “His pitches were elevated tonight.”

The Braves struck for a run in the first inning to break an 18-inning scoreless streak against Fister. Right fielder Nick Markakis walked and went to third on a single by first baseman Freddie Freeman, who moved to second when right fielder Bryce Harper mishandled the ball. Markakis scored on the next pitch when catcher A.J. Pierzynski lofted a sacrifice fly to left field.

Washington third baseman Yunel Escobar was injured in the fifth inning and had to leave the game. He was spiked on the left hand when shortstop Andrelton Simmons slid into the bag and knocked away Escobar’s glove and the baseball.

“He was cut up pretty bad,” said Williams, who refused to say whether he thought the slide was a dirty play. Escobar required no stitches, but Williams said his infielder’s hand was “pretty sore.”

Simmons was unable to score when Freeman was called out on a check swing. Freeman was ejected by third base umpire John Hirschbeck for disputing the call.

In the seventh inning Simmons may have been the victim of some retaliation for his aggressive slide. On his next at-bat following Escobar’s injury, Simmons was hit on the backside by reliever Rafael Martin. That led to Jonny Gomes being ejected for leaving the dugout. It also led to a two-run rally by the Braves.

“I thought Simmons slid late into the base,” Gonzalez said. “It was nothing malicious. I was surprised how they reacted, but maybe I shouldn’t be surprised.”

Simmons said, “I kind of expected it. It didn’t bother me much. It didn’t get out of hand and we kept playing baseball.”

NOTES: The Nationals gave 3B Anthony Rendon the night off from his rehab stint because he felt fatigue. Rendon is on the 15-day disabled list with a left knee sprain. He is 2-for-4 with a walk, a double and a run scored in two rehab games for Double-A Harrisburg. ... Atlanta inserted 3B Alberto Callaspo in the fifth spot in the order for the first time. He is the sixth player to bat fifth for the Braves this season. Atlanta used its 18th different lineup. ... Washington RHP Max Scherzer will miss his scheduled start Tuesday because of a right thumb injury suffered while hitting. Scherzer played catch Sunday and said the thumb was still sore. His spot will be taken by RHP A.J. Cole, who is being recalled from Triple-A Syracuse. RHP Julio Teheran (2-1, 4.64) will start for Atlanta.