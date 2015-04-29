EditorsNote: fixes Span’s final line to 5-for-6

Nats escape 8-run hole, stun Braves 13-12

ATLANTA -- Dan Uggla really gave the Atlanta fans something to boo about in the ninth inning.

The former Braves second baseman was jeered loudly at every plate appearance, but he ended up getting the last laugh. He hit a towering three-run homer in the ninth inning against his former team to give the Nationals a dramatic 13-12 win over the Braves, ending Washington’s six-game losing streak.

“We got Danny up there in a crucial situation, and he put a nice swing on the baseball,” Washington manager Matt Williams said.

The Nationals, who trailed 9-1 after two innings and 10-2 after four, completed their biggest comeback for a win since moving to Washington in 2005.

Uggla, who made the club as a non-roster invitee in the spring, finished the night 3-for-4 with five RBIs. Uggla spent three-plus seasons with the Braves but was released on July 20 when he could not raise his batting average over .200 and seemed to lose his power.

Tuesday’s homer, his first of the season, came against Braves closer Jason Grilli, who was trying to earn his eighth save. Uggla was behind 0-2 in the count when he connected for his first home run since April 14, 2014, a game in which he hit two against the Philadelphia Phillies while playing for the Braves.

“It’s never easy for anybody to be in that situation,” Williams said. “He has some confidence he can come through in that situation. To have some gratification for coming through in that situation was important.”

Washington reliever Blake Treinen (1-2) allowed one run in two innings, and closer Drew Storen worked a scoreless ninth inning for his fifth save.

“A nice win for the fellas,” Williams said. “To come back like that offensively is important for us.”

The Nationals, who fell in a big hole when Atlanta scored seven runs in the second inning, kept pecking away. Washington scored four in the fifth, one in the sixth and three in the seventh, then trailed 12-10 entering the final inning.

Grilli (0-1) struck out first baseman Ryan Zimmerman to start the ninth, then allowed a single to catcher Jose Lobaton and walked third baseman Danny Espinosa. Uggla then put the Nationals ahead with a three-run homer that ended up 15 rows deep in the left-center-field stands.

“When he came up there with runners on first and second, we’d seen him do it,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “You make a mistake with him and he’ll run you out of the ballpark. It doesn’t even have to be a mistake.”

Washington center fielder Denard Span went 5-for-6, hit his first homer and scored four runs. Lobaton also hit his first home run, a three-run shot. Both blasts came against Atlanta starter Julio Teheran.

Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman and catcher A.J. Pierzynski each had four hits. Pierzynski stretched his hitting streak to 10 games.

The Braves ruined the major league debut of Washington’s A.J. Cole, who was tagged for nine runs, four earned, on nine hits in two innings. Cole, considered the team’s best pitching prospect, left the ball up in the zone too frequently, and he exited after the shortest debut by a starting pitcher in franchise history.

The Braves sent 11 batters to the plate in the second inning against Cole, who surrendered two-run doubles to left fielder Kelly Johnson and shortstop Andrelton Simmons.

“We tried to stay away from getting too deep in the bullpen, and that didn’t happen,” Williams said. “We had some grind at-bats, some good at-bats, Denard had a good night ... all-around, a good game.”

Teheran struggled despite being handed a 9-1 lead. He allowed seven runs, three earned, on 10 hits, two of them home runs, in 5 2/3 innings.

“We let them hang around,” Gonzalez said. “You go out and score seven, eight, nine runs and let them hang around ... Offensively, we had some good at-bats, but pitching-wise, when the starting pitchers don’t go far enough, you put guys in a position where they shouldn’t have to be.”

NOTES: Washington OF Reed Johnson injured his foot during a pinch-hit double in the seventh inning and had to be removed for a pinch runner. He will be evaluated Wednesday morning. ... Washington optioned RHP Rafael Martin to Triple-A Syracuse to make room for RHP A.J. Cole, who started Tuesday night’s game in place of RHP Max Scherzer (right thumb). Scherzer threw off the mound Tuesday and was able to use all his pitches. The date for his next start remains uncertain. ... Nationals INF Yunel Escobar (left hand) was spiked Monday, and he didn’t play Tuesday. He is day-to-day. ... Starters for the finale of the three-game series on Wednesday are Washington RHP Jordan Zimmermann (1-2, 5.23 ERA) and Atlanta LHP Alex Wood (1-0, 3.00). ... The Braves and Nationals meet again for a three-game set May 8-10 in Washington.