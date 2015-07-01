Zimmermann pitches Nationals past Braves

ATLANTA -- Jordan Zimmermann pitched eight scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves last week in Washington and failed to get a victory. This time the Nationals gave their right-hander the support he needed.

First baseman Clint Robinson hit a homer in a four-run first inning against usually tough Shelby Miller and Washington continued its dominance of Atlanta with a 6-1 victory Tuesday night.

Zimmermann (6-5) didn’t allow two base runners in an inning until the eighth and lowered his ERA to 3.16 while giving up five hits over 7 2/3 scoreless frames. He struck out six and walked none, throwing 85 of his 109 pitches for strikes.

“I’ve just had a good curveball the last two starts,” Zimmermann said. “I felt like I could throw it when I wanted to where I wanted to on any count. I kept them off balance and pounded the zone.”

“He had a good feel for his curveball, especially against their lefties,” Nationals manager Matt Williams said. “He got a lot of swings and misses on the breaking ball. I thought he was great.”

The Nationals (43-34) have beaten the Braves (36-41) nine straight times after losing their first meeting this year. That’s the longest winning streak ever for the Nationals against an opponent in the same season.

Zimmermann had lost his previous three decisions, but he is 6-2 in his career against the Braves and 3-0 in Atlanta.

“Who’s been getting this guy,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “He’s been rolling against us.”

Miller (5-4), who came in with a 1.94 ERA, failed to win for the eighth straight start despite hitting double-figures in strikeouts for the third time in his career with 10 in five innings. He allowed eight hits and three walks, with one of the five runs against him being unearned.

Miller hasn’t recorded a victory since no-hitting the Marlins through 8 2/3 innings during a shutout at Miami on May 17. He has three losses and five no-decisions in his past eight starts.

“It just wasn’t a normal Shelby Miller outing,” Gonzalez said. “Shoot, I guess he’s allowed that as good as he’s been.”

Second baseman Danny Espinosa had three hits, including two doubles, for the Nationals, who have won nine of their past 10 games and lead the National League East by 3 1/2 games over the New York Mets.

Atlanta’s run came on a homer by third baseman Juan Uribe leading off the ninth inning against reliever David Carpenter. It was his fifth of the season.

Miller faced the minimum 18 batters through six innings at Washington last Wednesday in a duel with Zimmermann, and ended up holding the Nationals to three hits and a run over seven frames in a no-decision.

This time, though, Washington got to Miller quickly in the four-run first inning.

Espinosa followed a leadoff single by center fielder Denard Span with an RBI double. Miller then got two outs, but catcher Wilson Ramos delivered a run-scoring single and Robinson smashed his third homer of the season into the right-field seats.

The first three hits came on two-seam fastballs, while Robinson connected for his two-run blast on a 3-2 curveball.

”I thought it was really important to get to him early,“ Robinson said. Shelby is one of the better starters in this league. He’s got great stuff, but he was a little off with his command in that first inning.”

The Nationals lead grew to 5-0 with an unearned run in the third inning. Washington third baseman Yunel Escobar was caught in a rundown between third and home, but Braves catcher A.J. Pierzynski threw the ball away.

Rookie Jake Brigham blanked Washington on one hit over three innings after replacing Miller, but the Nationals added a sixth run in the ninth off Ryan Kelly, also making his major league debut.

NOTES: Braves 1B Freddie Freeman (right wrist contusion) is eligible to come off the 15-day disabled list Friday, but he won’t be ready. “I think it’s going to be a little longer. Not sure how much longer,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “ ... It’s just not improving.” ... RHP Doug Fister (3-3, 4.15 ERA) will start the middle game of the series for the Nationals on Wednesday against RHP Matt Wisler (1-1, 3.75 ERA). Fister beat Wisler 7-0 last Thursday in Washington in the rookies’ second major league start. ... The Nationals, who like the Braves were off Monday, had their eight-game winning streak snapped Sunday in the second game of a doubleheader at Philadelphia. ... The Braves averted back-to-back three-game series sweeps at Washington and Pittsburgh by beating the Pirates on Sunday. ... Nationals RHP Blake Treinen turned 27 on Tuesday.