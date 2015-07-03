Braves win on Maybin’s hit in ninth

ATLANTA -- Cameron Maybin got another a chance to show why he has become known as one of the top clutch hitters for the Atlanta Braves.

The center fielder chopped a single over the third base bag with one out in the ninth inning to drive in pinch-hitter Pedro Ciriaco with the winning run and give the Atlanta Braves a 2-1 victory over the Washington Nationals on Thursday night at Turner Field.

“I’ve been pretty comfortable in that situation all year,” Maybin said. “You try to stay relaxed and sometimes the baseball gods smile down at you.”

It was the second game-ending hit of the season for Maybin, who is now batting .390 (25-for-64) with runners in scoring position. Maybin had been hitless in his three previous at-bats, with two strikeouts.

“He puts the ball in play,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “It was good that he put the ball in play and he just got it inside the bag.”

The rally started when Ciriaco beat out an infield grounder to shortstop to open the inning against Washington ace Max Scherzer. Ciriaco went to second on second baseman Jace Peterson’s sacrifice and scored on Maybin’s single, which was fair when it crossed the bag before landing in foul territory.

Washington manager Matt Williams ran onto the field to question the call but was told by third base umpire C.B. Bucknor and home plate umpire Dan Iassogna that the ball was fair.

“They both said it was fair,” Williams said. “It was a non-reviewable play. It’s just one of those unfortunate breaks.”

Scherzer (9-6) had his three-game winning streak snapped. He allowed five hits and struck out nine in 8 1/3 innings. It was his third complete game of the season and the 13th time he allowed two earned runs or fewer.

“He was in control,” Williams said. “He pitched well. We had some opportunities and didn’t get it done.”

The winning pitcher was Jason Grilli (3-3), who pitched a scoreless ninth and struck out one.

Atlanta starter Manny Banuelos, making his first appearance in the major leagues, was in control until the sixth inning. With two outs, he had retired 13 straight batters. But when Banuelos hit back-to-back batters with a pitch, catcher A.J Pierzynski motioned to the dugout that something was wrong.

Manager Fredi Gonzalez and the trainer went to the mound and removed the young left-hander, who was suffering from a leg cramp and dehydration. In 5 2/3 scoreless innings, he struck out seven.

Right-hander Nick Masset came on and retired third baseman Yunel Escobar on a soft liner to third base to end the threat.

The Nationals tied the score 1-1 in the seventh against reliever David Aardsma. Right fielder Bryce Harper led off with a double on a hooking fly that Maybin ran down but could not keep in his glove. Catcher Wilson Ramos drove him home by poking a single to right field.

Atlanta reliever Jim Johnson pitched a scoreless eighth before turning the game over to Grilli.

Banuelos allowed a single to center fielder Denard Span to lead off the game but retired the next three batters to end the threat.

In the second, Banuelos gave up a leadoff single to Ramos, but he was immediately erased in a double play.

Scherzer’s chance for another no-hitter was erased in the third when No. 8 hitter Eury Perez singled up the middle. Banuelos sacrificed him to second with two outs, but Scherzer retired Peterson on a lazy fly to center to end the inning.

Atlanta scored its first run in the fifth, becoming the first team in four starts to take a lead against Scherzer. Third baseman Juan Uribe led off with a double down the third base line and scored with one out on a looping single to left by shortstop Andrelton Simmons.

The rally allowed the Braves to win the three-game series. The Nationals lead the series 9-3 against the Braves this season.

NOTES: Washington RHP Max Scherzer was named the National League Pitcher of the Month for the second straight month. ... Atlanta 1B Freddie Freeman (right wrist) said he will not return before the All-Star Game. He has been on the disabled list since June 18. ... Atlanta traded RHP Cody Martin to Oakland in exchange for the No. 53 international bonus pool slot. ... Atlanta sent RHP Ryan Kelly to Triple-A Gwinnett to make room for LHP Manny Banuelos, who was recalled to start Thursday night. ... On the first day of the international signing period, Atlanta signed two players from the Dominican Republic: OF Cristian Pache for $1.4 million and SS Derian Cruz for $2 million. Washington also signed two players from the Dominican Republic: OF Juan Soto for a team-record $1.5 million and INF Luis Aquino. ... The Braves begin a three-game home series against Philadelphia on Friday. The starting pitchers are Atlanta’s Julio Teheran (5-4, 4.94 ERA) vs. Philadelphia’s Adam Morgan (1-0, 1.59). ... The Nationals return home to open a three-game series against the Giants. Washington sends LHP Gio Gonzalez (5-4, 4.41) against San Francisco RHP Jake Peavy (0-2, 9.39).