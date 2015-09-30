Pierzynski homers twice as Braves beat Nats

ATLANTA -- Veteran catcher A.J. Pierzynski has a special working relationship with rookie pitcher Matt Wisler. The combination worked again Tuesday night.

Pierzynski hit two home runs to provide the offensive support for Wisler’s seven-plus strong innings in the Atlanta Braves’ 2-1 win over the Washington Nationals at Turner Field.

“A.J. doesn’t pamper him,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “He challenges him. Tonight, after (Wisler) walked (Bryce) Harper, he went out and told him, ‘Let’s get after him.’ A.J. has been good for all our young pitchers.”

Pierzynski also helped at the plate, going 3-for-3 to lift his average to .299. He hit solo home runs in the fourth and seventh innings against Washington’s Tanner Roark as the Braves earned a 63rd victory and guaranteed they would not lose 100 games.

“He puts the ball in play,” Gonzalez said. “He finds grass all the time.”

Wisler (7-8) was replaced after allowing a single to lead off the eighth. He allowed one run on five hits, walked two and struck out four. He has allowed two or fewer runs in three of his past four starts and has a 3.12 ERA during that period.

“It all starts with the guy on the mound,” Gonzalez said. “He pitched very well.”

Reliever Edwin Jackson entered the game, issued a one-out walk to second baseman Trea Turner and induced Harper to hit into an inning-ending double play.

Atlanta closer Arodys Vizcaino pitched a scoreless ninth inning to earn his eighth save. He allowed back-to-back singles to open off the inning before shortstop Ian Desmond’s bunt bounced high in front of the plate. The ball was grabbed by Pierzynski, who started a double play.

“We didn’t execute,” Washington manager Matt Williams said. “The opportunity was there. We had opportunities in the first and eighth, too. It just didn’t happen for us tonight.”

Left fielder Matt den Dekker struck out to end the game, leaving first baseman Cliff Robinson stranded at second base.

The Braves won a 20th consecutive home game that was decided by one run. That is the longest such streak in major league history, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Roark, who entered the game with a 1.91 career ERA against the Braves, pitched 6 2/3 innings, his longest start since June 16. Roark (4-7) allowed five hits, two of them home runs, while walking one and striking out four.

“Tanner pitched really well,” Williams said. “He gave up two home runs, but other than that ... he threw over 100 pitches and pitched well.”

Atlanta turned three double plays in the game and leads the league with 179.

Pierzynski opened the scoring in the fourth with a solo shot to right field.

Turner tied the score when he led off the sixth inning with his first major league home run.

“He showed good power,” Williams said. “This is a big yard, and it’s damp and you really have to hit it hard to get it out of here.”

Pierzynski’s blast to right-center to open the seventh inning capped the scoring. It was Pierzynski’s sixth multi-home run game and his first since June 29, 2012, when he played for the Chicago White Sox.

Atlanta third baseman Hector Olivera left the game in the fifth inning after being hit by a pitch on his left arm and suffered an elbow contusion. He is day-to-day.

Washington holds a 13-4 series advantage against the Braves this year but is only 3-4 in Atlanta. The Braves had lost four straight to the Nationals, but they now hold a three-game winning streak over Washington at Turner Field.

NOTES: Atlanta originally had LF Adonis Garcia in its lineup but scratched him an hour before game time because of a lower back strain. Nick Swisher started in his place. 1B Freddie Freeman, who has missed time with a sore right wrist, was back in the lineup. ... Washington OF Michael A. Taylor was out of the lineup because of knee swelling, though he appeared as a pinch runner. 3B Yunel Escobar missed the game with upper back soreness. Manager Matt Williams said 1B Ryan Zimmerman is not likely to play again this season because of a strained oblique. Zimmerman has been out since Sept. 7. ... It rained all weekend and through the early afternoon in Atlanta, preventing both sides from taking batting and infield practice. ... The starting pitchers for Wednesday’s game are Atlanta RHP Williams Perez (6-6, 5.04 ERA) and Washington RHP Jordan Zimmermann (13-9, 3.68 ERA).