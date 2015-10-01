EditorsNote: fixes typos in second graph

Perez, Braves shut down Nationals

ATLANTA -- Jordan Zimmermann had a quality start in what was likely his last game for the Washington Nationals, but it wasn’t good enough to get a victory.

Atlanta rookie right-hander Williams Perez repeatedly pitched out of trouble in his six innings and the Braves defeated the Nationals 2-0 on a pair of early runs off Zimmermann, who becomes a free agent after the season.

“I’ve been thinking about it the last couple of days, actually,” said Zimmermann of his likely departure from the Nationals. “We’ll see what this offseason brings. ... I‘m going to miss these guys.”

Zimmermann (13-10) was pulled for a pinch hitter after allowing six hits and two runs over six innings. The right-hander walked one and struck out one, throwing 53 of his 82 pitches for strikes.

Zimmermann, who had been 3-0 with a 1.86 ERA in four previous starts in Atlanta, finished the season with a 3.66 ERA in a career-high 33 starts. His record is 70-50 over parts of seven seasons with the Nationals and he pitched a no-hitter.

“Any team is going to be lucky to have him,” said shortstop Ian Desmond, who is also headed to free agency.

Perez (7-6) had just one perfect inning, but he benefited from two double plays and the Nationals (80-78) left seven on base against him while going 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

Perez, a 24-year-old from Venezuela, allowed six hits, walked three (one intentionally) and struck out three in a 92-pitch outing as he won his third straight decision after a six-game losing streak following a stint on the disabled list with a foot injury.

“When he came back from his injury there, he struggled a couple of different times, but he’s pitched well (since) and he had his sinker going,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said.

Arodys Vizcaino pitched a perfect ninth inning for the Braves (64-94) and picked up his ninth save in 10 opportunities.

Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper was hitless for the seventh time in the past eight games, going 0-for-4 to drop his average to .331. That puts him in a tie with Miami second baseman Dee Gordon for the National League batting lead.

The Braves scored runs in the first and second innings, striking both times against Zimmermann on two-out hits.

Catcher A.J. Pierzynski dropped in a bloop single to score right fielder Nick Markakis, who had doubled, in the first inning. Then center fielder Michael Bourn made it 2-0 in the second with an RBI single.

“After that, I was feeling good and making some pitches,” Zimmermann said.

The Nationals wasted early scoring opportunities against Perez, who gave up a double to second baseman Anthony Rendon leading off the game and then a single and walk to start the second inning.

“He got behind in the counts a couple of times early, but he did a nice job,” Gonzalez said of Perez. “Good for him to finish (the season) that way.”

NOTES: The Nationals went 1-for-18 with runners in scoring position while losing the first two games of the series. ... Braves 1B Freddie Freeman, who has a small bone spur in his right wrist, was out of the lineup Wednesday, but came in as a defensive replacement in the ninth inning. He isn’t likely to start any games the rest of the season. ... 3B Yunel Escobar (back) was out of the Nationals’ lineup for the second straight game. ... 3B Hector Olivera started for the Braves after leaving Tuesday’s game in the fifth inning, when he was hit on the left elbow by a pitch. ... RHP Steven Strasburg (10-7, 3.63 ERA) will start the series finale for the Nationals against Braves rookie RHP Ryan Weber (0-2, 5.91). Strasburg struck out 50 and walked just four in 30 1/3 innings while posting a 1.48 ERA in four September starts. ... Braves president John Schuerholz turns 75 on Thursday.