Strasburg powers Nationals past Braves

ATLANTA -- The Washington Nationals are feeling pretty good about Stephen Strasburg now that he’s healthy again.

The right-hander pitched six scoreless innings in his final start of the season, helping the Washington Nationals beat the Atlanta Braves 3-0 on Thursday.

“It’s been very good,” Washington manager Matt Williams said. “It’s all health related. It always has been. He finished as strong as he possibly could.”

Strasburg, who won his third consecutive start against the Braves, was effective not overpowering. He retired the side in order only once but stranded runners in scoring position three times.

The victory allowed the Nationals to salvage one contest of the three-game series and win the season series 14-5.

Strasburg (11-7) allowed six hits and one walk while striking out seven. His streak of double-digit strikeout games ended at four, but his hot run against Atlanta continued. Strasburg has not yielded a run in his past two starts against the Braves covering 11 innings.

“He had a high pitch count (104) and we didn’t want to push him more than that,” Williams said. “If the sixth inning wasn’t too heavy, he would have been OK for the seventh.”

Instead Williams went to his bullpen, which delivered three scoreless innings.

Washington reliever Blake Treinen pitched out of trouble to record a scoreless seventh inning. Rookie Felipe Rivero pitched the final two innings to complete the team’s 12th shutout of the season and earn his first save.

Atlanta starter Ryan Weber (0-3) pitched seven innings and allowed one run on five hits. In his fifth start for the Braves, Weber struck out a career-high 10 batters, five more than his previous best and four more than his high in the minor leagues this season.

“He gave us every opportunity to win the ball game,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said.

The Nationals struck for a run in the second inning. First baseman Cliff Robinson hit an opposite-field solo home run to left, his ninth of the year.

Washington added two unearned runs in the eighth inning.

“We played pretty good baseball until that eighth inning,” Gonzalez said. “You may not score a run in the ninth, but it’s a lot easier to come back when it’s 1-0 than when it’s 3-0.”

The eighth inning got off to a bad start for Atlanta when reliever Peter Moylan allowed a leadoff single to catcher Wilsom Ramos, and reliever Matt Marksberry walked pinch hitter Yunel Escobar.

Reliever Danny Burawa struck out third baseman Anthony Rendon and got second baseman Trea Turner to hit a tailor-made double-play ball to third base. However, Adonis Garcia’s throw sailed over the head of second baseman Jace Peterson and allowed pinch runner Wilmer Difo to score.

Right fielder Bryce Harper grounded to second base, but he beat out the relay throw to prevent a double play, allowing Escobar to score.

“We took advantage of a break,” Williams said. “And Harp was just hustling. These guys are still playing hard.”

Strasburg finished strong. Over his last 13 starts, he went 8-2 with a 1.73 ERA and won his last four starts. It was quite a turnaround for Strasburg, who missed 49 games during two stints on the disabled list.

“We had some good at-bats against him, even at the end,” Gonzalez said. “We just didn’t get two or three in a row.”

NOTES: Atlanta named John Coppolella as general manager, promoting him after three years as assistant GM. He will continue to work alongside John Hart, the president of baseball operations. ... The Braves will not start 1B Freddie Freeman for the rest of the season because of his sore right wrist. He will be able to come off the bench to play defense, but the club wants to restrict him to one at-bat. ... Atlanta scratched 3B Hector Olivera after he complained about soreness in his left elbow. Olivera was hit by a pitch Tuesday. ... Washington 3B Yunel Escobar (back spasms) remained out of the lineup. ... Atlanta hosts St. Louis for the final series of the season. Friday’s first game features Braves RHP Julio Teheran (10-8, 4.16 ERA) against Cardinals LHP Jaime Garcia (10-5, 2.36). ... Washington travels to New York for its final series. Friday’s opener features Nationals LHP Gio Gonzalez (11-8, 3.93) against Mets RHP Noah Syndergaard (9-7, 3.34.