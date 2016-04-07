Nationals pulls out victory over Braves

ATLANTA -- Matt den Dekker arrived at Turner Field too late to take batting practice on Wednesday. Turns out he didn’t need it.

den Dekker, recalled from Triple-A Syracuse earlier in the day, lined a two-run pinch-hit double to spark a two-out seventh-inning rally and send the Washington Nationals to a 3-1 win over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.

“He got off the plane and came through for us,” Washington manager Dusty Baker said. “That was something.”

den Dekker was recalled when the club placed outfielder Ben Revere on the disabled list. He did not arrive at the park in time to take batting practice, but was called on to hit for starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg with runners on first and second. He responded by lining a low fastball off the wall in right-center field.

“He’s just a ball player,” Baker said. “That’s the kind of guys we have on this team.”

The hit made a winner of Strasburg (1-0), who pitched only six innings, allowing one run on six hits, three walks and four strikeouts.

Strasburg won his fourth straight start against Atlanta, posting a 0.38 ERA during that stretch. He allowed a run in the fourth inning that snapped a 21-inning scoreless streak against the Braves.

Shawn Kelley, Felipe Rivero and Jonathan Papelbon combined to pitch the final three scoreless innings. Papelbon allowed the tying runners to reach in the ninth but struck out A.J. Pierzynski to end the game, earn his second save and help the Nationals sweep the two-game series.

Bud Norris (0-1) lost his Atlanta debut, giving up three runs on six hits, two walks and striking out four in seven innings. Alexi Ogando and John Gant each pitched an inning of scoreless relief in their Atlanta debuts.

“It was a tough one for us,” Norris said. “I‘m glad I competed deep in the ball game. There were a lot of positives for us.”

The Nationals tied the game 1-1 in the seventh. Ryan Zimmerman singled and went to second on an infield out. He scored when Wilson Ramos hit a hard grounder into the hole that Atlanta shortstop Erick Aybar gloved, but threw just wide at first. Zimmerman never stopped running and scored when the relay home from first baseman Freddie Freeman sailed to the backstop.

“We didn’t make a play and they scored three runs,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “Every time we made a mistakes, they scored a crooked number. I‘m not pointing figures, but our guys make that play all the time.”

Poor base running cost the Nationals in the third and fourth innings.

Danny Espinosa led off the third with a double, but was erased in a rundown when Strasburg hit a hard grounder back to the mound. Strasburg was stranded at first.

Bryce Harper started the fourth inning with a single and took off when Zimmerman hit a liner into the gap in right field. But Atlanta center fielder Ender Inciarte made a diving catch, quickly got to his feet and fired to first base to double-up Harper.

“We were trying to be aggressive and they were trying to be aggressive,” Baker said. “We both had runners thrown out.”

The Braves broke through with a run in the fourth inning. With one out, Nick Markakis and Hector Olivera drew consecutive walks. Pierzynski lined the first pitch into left, which scored Markakis.

The victory allowed the Nationals to complete its first two-game sweep in Atlanta since Aug. 25-26, 1992. The Braves lost their first two home games for the first time since 2003.

NOTES: The Nationals placed OF Ben Revere on the 15-day disabled list with a right oblique strain. Washington recalled OF Matt den Dekker from Triple-A Syracuse. Revere was hitless in two at-bats on Tuesday and left in the fourth inning after feeling a pain in his side. Michael A. Taylor is expected to take most of Revere’s starts and hit leadoff, as he did on Wednesday. ... Vince Dooley, the all-time winningest football coach at the University of Georgia, tore off the sign designating the number of games left at Turner Field. Dooley caught up with ex-Bulldog baseball player and current Atlanta Braves infielder Gordon Beckham during batting practice. ... Atlanta does not play Thursday and starts a three-game homestand on Friday against St. Louis. Washington returns home and opens a three-game homestand on Friday against Miami.