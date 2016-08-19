Lopez, Nationals shut down Braves

ATLANTA -- Rookie right-hander Reynaldo Lopez is joining right in to help the Washington Nationals continue their domination of the Atlanta Braves.

Lopez struck out 11 over seven innings as the Nationals routed the Braves 8-2 on Thursday night, improving to 9-1 against them this season.

"He was dynamite," Nationals manager Dusty Baker said. "He had his breaking ball working and he spotted his fastball where he wanted to throw it."

Lopez (2-1) has recorded both his major league wins against the Braves.

The 22-year-old from the Dominican Republic gave up four hits, two walks and two runs (one earned) in a follow-up to his outing against Atlanta at Washington on Saturday, when he allowed five hits and a run over seven innings in his third career start.

Lopez was more overpowering this time, striking out eight of 10 batters he faced during a stretch from the first inning through the third.

"He was throwing some pretty nasty pitches on the black and he was throwing some pitches up in the zone at 96-97 (mph)," Baker said. "It's hard to lay off that pitch."

Jayson Werth had an RBI double and a single for Washington, extending his on-base streak to 46 games. The streak ties the Montreal/Washington franchise record set by Rusty Staub with the Expos.

"That's a pretty good guy. Rusty Staub was a heck of a hitter," Baker said.

The Nationals, who were outhit by the Braves 7-6, led just 3-2 when Lopez left the game after 101 pitches, but Washington tacked on five runs in the eighth inning against the faltering Atlanta bullpen.

Braves rookie starter Rob Whalen, who gave up six runs over five innings when matched against Lopez last week, pitched much better this time despite taking another loss.

Whalen (1-2) allowed just three hits in six innings, and only one of the three runs against him was earned. He struck out six and walked three, throwing 112 pitches.

"I was pretty focused on getting after them this time," Whalen said. "I was a little ticked off after the last start."

The Braves got within 3-2 in the sixth inning as Freddie Freeman moved over to third base on a wild pitch after doubling and scored on a grounder by Matt Kemp.

The Nationals broke the game open with the five-run eighth, though, as the Braves' bullpen imploded.

Arodys Vizcaino, just off the disabled list, allowed an infield hit, walked two and hit a batter without getting an out. He was charged with four runs (three earned).

The only other hit in the inning was an RBI single by Clint Robinson off Mauricio Cabrera, who also walked in a run. There were three walks, a hit batter, an error and a sacrifice fly in the inning.

The start of the game was delayed 76 minutes because of rain before the Nationals quickly claimed the lead thanks to two unearned runs.

After a leadoff single by Trea Turner and two-out walk to Bryce Harper, Anthony Rendon hit a fly ball to the left field warning track that Kemp dropped for an error.

A passed ball by Pedro Severino led to an unearned run for the Braves in the fourth inning, with Kemp scoring on Nick Markakis' sacrifice fly after moving to third base on a double.

The Nationals went back ahead by two runs in the fifth inning. Severino doubled and scored on a two-out double by Werth.

"He's been around a long time," Whalen said. "The pitch wasn't where I wanted it, but it wasn't a bad pitch. He did a good job of getting to it."

NOTES: Braves SS Dansby Swanson, who had two hits in his debut Wednesday against Minnesota, was 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. ... RHP Arodys Vizcaino had been on the disabled list because of a right oblique strain since July 16 and had made just two rehab appearances. ... RHP Jason Hursh was optioned back to Triple-A Gwinnett by the Braves. ... The Nationals added an extra arm to the bullpen by recalling RHP A.J. Cole from Syracuse. He made a start and picked up a save in three games last year. ... OF Brian Goodwin was optioned back to Triple-A Syracuse by the Nationals. ... The Nationals expect to activate 1B Ryan Zimmerman (left wrist contusion) and C Jose Lobaton (left elbow tendinitis) Friday after they completed a three-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday.