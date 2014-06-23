Preview: Nationals at Brewers

The surging Milwaukee Brewers are riding a four-game winning streak as they prepare to host the Washington Nationals on Monday in a showdown of National League division leaders. Milwaukee rolled up 51 runs during a 6-1 road trip to improve to a major league-best 27-15 away from home and owns a 5 1/2-game lead over St. Louis atop the NL Central. Aramis Ramirez has hit safely in 10 of 11 games and is 10-for-17 with two homers and seven RBIs during his modest four-game hitting streak.

The Nationals rebounded to win the final two contests of a four-game series against nemesis Atlanta and move 1 1/2 games clear of the Braves for first place in the NL East. “That’s a really good team that’s had our number the last year and a half, two years. This is a step in the right direction,” Washington’s Ryan Zimmerman said after the Nationals yielded one run in the last two games. Gio Gonzalez gets the start for Washington against a team that leads baseball with a 14-5 record against left-handers.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, ESPN2, MASN2 (Washington), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals LH Gio Gonzalez (3-4, 4.85 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Matt Garza (4-4, 4.02)

Gonzalez returned from a month-long stint on the disabled list and did not factor in the decision after permitting four runs in five innings against Houston to run his winless drought to six starts. He has struggled in five road outings, going 1-3 with a 5.46 ERA while giving up four of his five homers. Gonzalez is 1-0 with a 2.77 ERA in two career starts versus the Brewers but hasn’t faced them since September 2012.

Garza is coming off one of his better outings of the season, as he yielded two earned runs over 7 2/3 innings while settling for a no-decision at Arizona. He has raised his game in his last four starts, pitching at least six frames in each and surrendering six earned runs en route to a 2-0 record. Garza is 0-1 with a 6.48 ERA in four career starts against the Nationals, giving up 14 runs and 28 hits over 19 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Nationals CF and leadoff batter Denard Span is 10-for-25 during his six-game hitting streak.

2. Brewers CF Carlos Gomez is riding an 18-game hitting streak and has reached safely in 35 straight contests, the longest active run in the major leagues.

3. Washington’s bullpen leads the majors with a 2.50 ERA.

PREDICTION: Nationals 5, Brewers 3