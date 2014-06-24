Preview: Nationals at Brewers

After averaging a blistering 7.3 runs per contest over the past week, the Milwaukee Brewers mustered just three hits in their series-opening 3-0 loss to the visiting Washington Nationals. The National League Central-leading Brewers look to get back on track as they vie to even the series at one victory apiece on Tuesday. Milwaukee saw its four-game winning streak come to an end, while the NL East-leading Nationals won for the fifth time in seven contests.

Adam LaRoche, who belted a three-run homer on Monday, has enjoyed success versus Milwaukee’s Yovani Gallardo - going 9-for-26 (.346) with two homers in his career. While LaRoche celebrated a productive day in the series opener, Carlos Gomez saw his career-best 18-game hitting streak come to a halt and failed to reach base for the first time in 36 contests. Gomez has struggled versus Tuesday’s starter Jordan Zimmermann, going 0-for-10 in his career with six strikeouts.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Jordan Zimmermann (5-4, 2.95 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Yovani Gallardo (5-4, 3.34)

Zimmermann has been downright dominant in his last four starts but followed a pair of scoreless performances with two hard-luck losses. The 28-year-old allowed one run on three hits in eight innings en route to a 1-0 setback to St. Louis on June 13 before permitting two runs in seven strong frames of a 3-0 loss to Atlanta six days later. Zimmermann looks to rebound versus Milwaukee, against which he owns a 4-0 career mark with a 2.19 ERA.

Gallardo has pieced together three consecutive seven-inning starts, sandwiching victories around a no-decision. The 28-year-old has allowed two runs on 15 hits over the three-start stretch - and did not issue a walk in his 4-1 triumph over Arizona on Thursday. Gallardo owns a 3-3 career mark versus Washington but was blasted for eight runs on nine hits in three innings in his last meeting.

1. Washington CF Denard Span saw his six-game hitting streak come to an end on Monday but is just 1-for-16 versus Gallardo.

2. Milwaukee RF Ryan Braun showed no ill effects of an ankle injury after legging out a double on Monday. He has eight hits in his last seven contests.

3. Nationals OF Bryce Harper singled in his first rehab start for Single-A Advanced Potomac on Monday. Harper was playing in his first game since tearing a ligament in his left thumb nearly two months ago.

PREDICTION: Brewers 4, Nationals 3