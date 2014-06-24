FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Preview: Nationals at Brewers
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 25, 2014 / 6:47 AM / 3 years ago

Preview: Nationals at Brewers

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

After averaging a blistering 7.3 runs per contest over the past week, the Milwaukee Brewers mustered just three hits in their series-opening 3-0 loss to the visiting Washington Nationals. The National League Central-leading Brewers look to get back on track as they vie to even the series at one victory apiece on Tuesday. Milwaukee saw its four-game winning streak come to an end, while the NL East-leading Nationals won for the fifth time in seven contests.

Adam LaRoche, who belted a three-run homer on Monday, has enjoyed success versus Milwaukee’s Yovani Gallardo - going 9-for-26 (.346) with two homers in his career. While LaRoche celebrated a productive day in the series opener, Carlos Gomez saw his career-best 18-game hitting streak come to a halt and failed to reach base for the first time in 36 contests. Gomez has struggled versus Tuesday’s starter Jordan Zimmermann, going 0-for-10 in his career with six strikeouts.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Washington), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Jordan Zimmermann (5-4, 2.95 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Yovani Gallardo (5-4, 3.34)

Zimmermann has been downright dominant in his last four starts but followed a pair of scoreless performances with two hard-luck losses. The 28-year-old allowed one run on three hits in eight innings en route to a 1-0 setback to St. Louis on June 13 before permitting two runs in seven strong frames of a 3-0 loss to Atlanta six days later. Zimmermann looks to rebound versus Milwaukee, against which he owns a 4-0 career mark with a 2.19 ERA.

Gallardo has pieced together three consecutive seven-inning starts, sandwiching victories around a no-decision. The 28-year-old has allowed two runs on 15 hits over the three-start stretch - and did not issue a walk in his 4-1 triumph over Arizona on Thursday. Gallardo owns a 3-3 career mark versus Washington but was blasted for eight runs on nine hits in three innings in his last meeting.

WALK-OFFS

1. Washington CF Denard Span saw his six-game hitting streak come to an end on Monday but is just 1-for-16 versus Gallardo.

2. Milwaukee RF Ryan Braun showed no ill effects of an ankle injury after legging out a double on Monday. He has eight hits in his last seven contests.

3. Nationals OF Bryce Harper singled in his first rehab start for Single-A Advanced Potomac on Monday. Harper was playing in his first game since tearing a ligament in his left thumb nearly two months ago.

PREDICTION: Brewers 4, Nationals 3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.