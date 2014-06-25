Preview: Nationals at Brewers

After exhausting their bullpens in a 16-inning marathon, the Washington Nationals and host Milwaukee Brewers won’t have much time to refuel as the division leaders conclude their three-game series with an afternoon contest on Wednesday. Washington extended its winning streak to four games as Ryan Zimmerman’s two-run blast effectively put an end to the 5-hour, 22-game marathon on Tuesday. The 16-inning contest was the longest in the team’s history since it moved from Montreal to the nation’s capital.

The Brewers still reside comfortably atop the National League Central but have dropped two in a row following a four-game winning streak. Carlos Gomez is 0-for-10 with three strikeouts in his last two contests after entering the series riding a career-best 18-game hitting streak. The teams will look for starters Stephen Strasburg and Marco Estrada to work deep into the contest, as the bullpens understandably were taxed during Tuesday’s marathon.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, MLBN, MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Stephen Strasburg (6-5, 3.24 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Marco Estrada (6-4, 5.22)

Strasburg settled for a no-decision in his last turn after yielding four runs on nine hits in six innings against Atlanta. The fireballer has struggled on the road this season, posting a 1-4 mark with a 4.22 ERA while allowing the opposition to bat .276 against him. Strasburg scattered three hits over seven scoreless frames in his last meeting with Milwaukee but exited without a decision.

Estrada emerged victorious despite recording his fourth straight sub-par outing. The 30-year-old has allowed 22 runs and seven homers during that stretch but walked out with the win after Milwaukee slugged its way to a 13-10 triumph over Colorado on Friday. Estrada also struggled in his lone career appearance versus Washington, yielding seven runs on eight hits in four innings to take the loss.

WALK-OFFS

1. Milwaukee RF Ryan Braun, who ripped a two-run single on Tuesday, has 10 hits in his last eight contests.

2. Washington’s bullpen has recorded 17 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings - including 10 on Tuesday.

3. Nationals OF Bryce Harper belted a three-run homer while competing in his second rehab start for Class A Advanced Potomac on Tuesday. Harper hasn’t played with Washington since tearing his left thumb ligament in April.

PREDICTION: Nationals 2, Brewers 1