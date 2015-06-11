Preview: Nationals at Brewers

Milwaukee standout Ryan Braun is in danger of missing the opener when the Brewers begin a four-game series against the visiting Washington Nationals on Thursday. Braun departed Wednesday’s 2-0 loss against Pittsburgh with persistent dizziness and is considered “day to day.”

Braun exited in the sixth inning as his condition worsened and manager Craig Counsell is unsure what caused it. “He was just light-headed, really light-headed so I don’t think it’s anything serious,” Counsell told reporters. “He couldn’t continue.” The Brewers lost the finale with the Pirates after winning the first two games while Washington arrives after posting a much-needed 5-4 victory in 11 innings over the New York Yankees. The win was only the third in the last 12 games for the Nationals, who hold a half-game over the New York Mets atop the National League East.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Washington), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals LH Tanner Roark (2-2, 3.16 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Matt Garza (4-7, 5.09)

Roark is 2-0 in three starts since moving into the rotation after making 13 relief appearances. He defeated the Chicago Cubs in his last turn when he allowed four runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings. Roark was victorious against Milwaukee in his lone career matchup, allowing one run and six hits in seven innings on July 19.

Garza has won back-to-back starts after losing his previous four decisions. He defeated Minnesota in his last outing as he allowed one run and six hits in seven innings. Garza has experienced extreme troubles with the Nationals and is 0-3 with a 7.33 ERA in six career starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Brewers C Jonathan Lucroy followed up an 11-for-27 spree by going hitless in seven at-bats over the final two games of the Pittsburgh series.

2. Washington 1B Ryan Zimmerman is 1-for-25 over his last seven games.

3. Milwaukee CF Carlos Gomez (groin) sat out Wednesday but is expected back in the lineup for the series opener.

PREDICTION: Nationals 7, Brewers 4