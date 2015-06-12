Preview: Nationals at Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers vie for their sixth win in eight contests when they continue their four-game set against the visiting Washington Nationals on Friday. After beginning its nine-game road trip by dropping two of three in St. Louis, Milwaukee won two of three at both Minnesota and Pittsburgh before edging Washington 6-5 in Thursday’s series opener.

The Brewers battled back from a 5-1 deficit, tying the game on Gerardo Parra’s solo homer in the seventh inning before Scooter Gennett’s single a frame later plated the go-ahead run. Denard Span collected three hits and an RBI while Clint Robinson belted his first major-league homer for the Nationals, who lost for the 10th time in 13 contests. Only two of Washington’s nine hits went for extra bases and the club went just 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position. The Nationals scored five runs for the second straight game after totaling six in their previous three contests.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Jordan Zimmermann (5-3, 3.18 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Mike Fiers (2-6, 4.06)

Zimmermann is coming off his first loss in nine starts, a setback against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday in which he surrendered four runs and 10 hits over five innings. The 29-year-old went 4-0 during his unbeaten streak, allowing fewer than three earned runs on six occasions. A native of Auburndale, Wis., Zimmermann is 4-0 with a 2.35 ERA in five career starts against Milwaukee.

Fiers lasted only 4 1/3 innings at Minnesota on Sunday, taking the loss despite yielding only two runs on seven hits and three walks. The native of Florida, who turns 30 on Monday, has given up two runs or fewer in eight of his last nine outings but is just 2-3 in that span. Fiers owns a 1-1 record and 1.59 ERA in three career games (one start) versus Washington.

WALK-OFFS

1. Nationals 1B Ryan Zimmerman was placed on the 15-day disabled list prior to the series opener with plantar fasciitis in his left foot.

2. Milwaukee RF Ryan Braun hit his 38th career triple on Thursday, tying Jim Gantner for fourth in team history.

3. Washington acquired RHP David Carpenter from the New York Yankees on Thursday for INF Tony Renda and transferred OF Nate McLouth to the 60-day disabled list.

