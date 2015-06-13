Preview: Nationals at Brewers

Carlos Gomez is expected to return to the lineup Saturday when the Milwaukee Brewers attempt to defeat the visiting Washington Nationals for the third straight day. The Milwaukee center fielder has missed the last three games with leg and hip soreness.

The Brewers posted an 8-4 victory on Friday behind five RBIs from third baseman Aramis Ramirez and would like to see the speedy Gomez back patrolling the outfield. “I feel much better and I think for sure I’ll be playing,” Gomez told reporters. “The last couple weeks, I’ve played with a wrap around me, not completely 100 percent.” Milwaukee has scored 14 runs while winning the first two games of the series and has won six of its last eight overall. The Nationals have lost 11 of their last 14 games but star outfielder Bryce Harper continues to perform well as he hit his 21st homer of the season in Friday’s game and is one away from tying his career high set during his 2012 rookie campaign.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, MASN (Washington), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Joe Ross (0-1, 5.40 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Jimmy Nelson (3-6, 4.05)

Ross is making his second big-league start after losing to the Chicago Cubs on June 6. The younger brother of San Diego starter Tyson Ross allowed three runs and six hits and struck out four in the five-inning stint. The 22-year-old Ross was a first-round pick (No. 25 overall) of the Padres in 2011 and was dealt to the Nationals in the offseason as part of a three-team trade that also involved the Tampa Bay Rays sending Wil Myers to San Diego.

Nelson is coming off a strong effort in which he pitched six shutout innings of four-hit ball to beat Pittsburgh. He lost six of his previous seven decisions prior to the performance and Milwaukee has won just four of his 12 starts. Nelson has allowed seven homers in his five home starts compared to being touched up for only one in seven road outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Brewers had 16 hits Friday and Ramirez had three of the team’s six doubles.

2. Washington SS Ian Desmond struck out four times while going hitless Friday and is 6-for-40 with 14 strikeouts in June.

3. Milwaukee RF Gerardo Parra is 5-for-8 with a homer and four runs scored in the series.

PREDICTION: Brewers 8, Nationals 6