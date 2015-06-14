Preview: Nationals at Brewers

Bryce Harper was plunked on the left knee and it remains to be seen whether he will play Sunday when the Washington Nationals conclude a four-game series against the host Milwaukee Brewers. Harper reached base five times - including three singles - during Saturday’s 7-2 victory and departed in the ninth after Milwaukee reliever Michael Blazek nailed him with a 95 miles per hour fastball.

Harper is 6-for-9 with a homer and four RBIs in the series and Washington manager Matt Williams is eager to see how the star outfielder feels when he arrives at the ballpark Sunday. “Given the state of that game, get him out and get some ice on him right away,” Williams told reporters per why Harper was lifted. “Hopefully, he’s good to go (Sunday).” The Nationals lost the first two games of the series before Saturday’s victory, which is their fourth in the last 15 games. Brewers right fielder Ryan Braun was hitless in four at-bats Saturday after having two hits in each of the first two games.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Washington), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Max Scherzer (6-5, 2.13 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Taylor Jungmann (1-0, 1.29)

Scherzer has suffered back-to-back defeats after winning five consecutive starts. He lost to the New York Yankees in his last turn when he gave up four runs and eight hits in 6 2/3 innings. Scherzer has a 2.77 ERA in three career appearances (two starts) against Milwaukee.

Jungmann was sensational in his major-league debut Tuesday when he defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates. He gave up one run and three hits in seven innings and Pittsburgh had trouble picking up his off-speed pitches. The 6-6 Jungmann, the 12th overall pick of the 2011 draft, had struggled to a 2-3 mark and 6.37 ERA at Triple-A Colorado Springs before his call-up.

WALK-OFFS

1. Nationals C Wilson Ramos was 6-for-30 in June before going 2-for-5 including a home run Saturday.

2. Milwaukee CF Carlos Gomez (hip) was hitless in four at-bats in his return from a three-game absence.

3. Washington SS Ian Desmond is 0-for-8 with seven strikeouts over the last two games.

PREDICTION: Nationals 6, Brewers 4