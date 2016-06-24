Preview: Nationals at Brewers

The Washington Nationals signed Max Scherzer for times like these -- with the club mired in a five-game losing streak and reeling from a second consecutive one-run defeat. Unbeaten in four starts this month, the Nationals send Scherzer to the mound Friday night as they wrap up a 10-game road trip in the first of three versus the Milwaukee Brewers.

Washington's latest defeat came on a costly blunder by center fielder Michael Taylor, who overran a ground ball in the ninth inning to allow two runs to score in a 4-3 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, capping a brutal night in which Taylor stuck out five times. After winning seven of eight, the Nationals have scored 12 runs during the five-game skid, including six in the sweep by the Dodgers. Milwaukee halted a four-game losing streak with a 4-2 loss at Oakland on Wednesday to close out a nine-game road trip. Opposing Scherzer will be right-hander Zach Davies, who is unbeaten in his last nine starts.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Washington), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Max Scherzer (8-4, 3.29 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Zach Davies (5-3, 3.62)

Although he had to settle for a no-decision last time out at San Diego, Scherzer continued his string of dominant outings by striking out 10 batters while allowing one run on four hits. Scherzer is 3-0 in four starts in June, permitting a total of four runs while racking up 38 strikeouts versus three walks over 28 innings. Scherzer is 1-0 with a 1.64 ERA in four appearances versus Milwaukee and has held former NL MVP Ryan Braun hitless in 10 at-bats.

Davies has been magnificent over his last five starts, posting a 4-0 record and allowing five earned runs over 33 2/3 innings in a remarkable turnaround from his early-season struggles. He did not factor in the decision against the Dodgers in his last turn despite seven innings of one-run ball, the eighth time in his last nine starts that he permitted two earned runs or fewer. He won his last four starts at Miller Park, yielding four earned runs.

WALK-OFFS

1. Washington has blown a lead in the eighth inning or later in three of its last five games.

2. Brewers 2B Scooter Gennett is 9-for-21 with two homers and five RBIs during a five-game hitting streak.

3. Nationals 2B Daniel Murphy, who entered June batting .397, went 1-for-11 against the Dodgers to drop his average to .347.

PREDICTION: Nationals 3, Brewers 2