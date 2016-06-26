Preview: Nationals at Brewers

The Washington Nationals are scuffling in a big way and were dealt a double whammy the night before their series finale in Milwaukee on Sunday. Star right-hander Stephen Strasburg was originally scheduled to pitch the last of the three games at Miller Park on Sunday but was scratched late Saturday due to a back issue that already caused him to miss his previous turn.

Tanner Roark will go in place of the unbeaten Strasburg (10-0) as the Nationals attempt to snap their season-high seven-game skid. Chris Carter's three-run homer and Jonathan Villar's three hits helped the Brewers pick up a 6-5 victory Saturday afternoon - Milwaukee's third win in a row following a 1-7 slide. Washington nearly rallied from an early five-run deficit and posted its best scoring output during the losing streak, but each of its last four setbacks have come by one or two runs. "We battled, but it's time for us to win some wars now," manager Dusty Baker told reporters. "We flirted with the fence all day, but came up short."

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Washington), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Tanner Roark (6-5, 3.18 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Jimmy Nelson (5-6, 3.80)

Roark had his longest start since May 3 with 7 1/3 strong innings at the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday. He allowed three runs and six hits but still suffered his first loss in nearly a month. The 29-year-old is 1-0 with a 3.52 ERA in three games (two starts) in his career against the Brewers.

Nelson is 0-3 with a 7.50 ERA in four June starts but was a bit better Tuesday at Oakland, giving up a run in five frames of a no-decision. He has allowed two runs or fewer in five straight home starts and owns a 2.62 ERA in eight outings at Miller Park this year. Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper is 3-for-5 with a home run and catcher Wilson Ramos is 2-for-3 with a homer against Nelson, who has given up nine runs in 10 1/3 innings in his career versus Washington.

WALK-OFFS

1. Washington last lost eight straight games in 2009, when it finished 59-103.

2. Carter has hit 14 of his 19 home runs at home.

3. Ramos is hitting .385 during a nine-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Nationals 5, Brewers 4