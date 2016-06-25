Brewers pitchers whiff 14 in win over Nationals

MILWAUKEE -- Keon Broxton and Kirk Nieuwenhuis hit home runs and Zach Davies tied a career-high with nine strikeouts to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 5-3 victory over the Washington Nationals Friday night at Miller Park.

Brewers pitchers combined to strikeout 14 Washington batters.

Wilson Ramos had four hits and an RBI for the Nationals. He represented the winning run with two out and two on in the ninth, but struck out against right-hander Jeremy Jeffress, who earned his 20th save.

Starter Max Scherzer (8-5) lost his first decision since May 27, allowing five runs on five hits and three walks while striking out 10.

Unlike his last visit to Miller Park, when he took a no-hitter into the seventh, Scherzer found himself in trouble early, issuing three straight one-out walks in the first inning.

Aaron Hill made him pay for those mistakes, ripping a single to center that gave Milwaukee a 2-0 lead. Scherzer escaped with his third strikeout of the inning, but needed 35 pitches to get through one.

Washington got the lead back in the third, scoring three times off Brewers starter Zach Davies on Murphy’s two-run double and an RBI single by Wilson Ramos.

It marked the first time that Davies had given up three earned runs in a start since May 21 and the first time he’d done so in an inning since April 29.

The right-hander struck out a career-high nine but lasted only five innings after throwing 104 pitches.

Scherzer had retired six of his last seven batters before Broxton, pinch-hitting for Davies, led off the fifth with his first career home run, tying the game at 3.

Nieuwenhuis broke the deadlock in the sixth, following a Chris Carter single with his fourth home run of the season.

NOTES: RF Ryan Braun was not in Milwaukee’s starting lineup. Manager Craig Counsell said he wanted to give Braun consecutive days off, but he was available to pinch hit. ... Washington also gave its left fielder a day off. Jayson Werth took a day to rest despite batting .389 with four doubles, a home run and 10 RBIs since June 10. ... Brewers LHP Chris Capuano suffered a setback in his return from the disabled list. An MRI revealed that his left flexor was strained, requiring Capuano to stop his throwing program and go back to resting the elbow. Capuano has been out since May 26. ... Nationals manager Dusty Baker announced that RHP Stephen Strasburg will start Sunday as originally scheduled. Strasburg missed his last start with an upper back strain and suffered a weight room accident that required having two ribs popped back into place.