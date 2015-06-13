Brewers double up Nats, 8-4

MILWAUKEE -- This is one homecoming Jordan Zimmermann will most likely prefer to forget.

The Auburndale, Wis. native, who led the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point to the NCAA Division III National Championship in 2007, had loved coming back to pitch at Miller Park, where in five career starts he was 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA.

And with the Milwaukee Brewers wallowing in the depths of the NL Central, Zimmermann had to like his chances Friday night.

But third baseman Aramis Ramirez doubled three times and drove in five runs as Milwaukee jumped all over Zimmerman and the Washington Nationals for an 8-4 victory.

“He wasn’t as sharp as we usually is tonight and we took advantage of it,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said.

After allowing just three earned runs in 18 1/3 innings at Milwaukee during his career, Zimmermann was tagged for six Friday, on nine hits and a walk while striking out four in just 3 1/3 innings of work.

“My stuff wasn’t where it was supposed to be,” Zimmermann said. “I just wasn’t locating. I’d have to come after them but I was leaving stuff out over the middle and they made me pay tonight.”

Ramirez got things started in the first inning, giving the Brewers a 2-0 lead with a double to left. He drove in another with a two-base hit in the fourth then made it a 7-2 game with his third of the day, tying his career high.

The 37-year-old has gotten off to a slow start in this, his final season, but is 8-for-22 over his last six games.

”He’s started to swing the batter better at the end of the Minnesota series,“ Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. ”He had a real nice game in Pittsburgh and today was a great night. He’s had some success against Zimmermann in the past. We got men on base in front of him tonight and big hits, just good at-bats. He’s still that presence in the lineup.

“You need nights like tonight where he kind of just drives the bus offensively and just cleans everything up. He did it tonight, that’s for sure.”

Outfielder Gerardo Parra and first baseman Adam Lind also finished with three hits while right fielder Ryan Braun and second baseman Scooter Gennett each finished with a pair of hits for the Brewers, who matched their season-high with 16 hits.

All that offense made things easier for right-hander Mike Fiers, who went seven innings and allowed three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out eight to earn his second victory in three starts.

He allowed solo home runs to right fielder Bryce Harper in the second and first baseman Tyler Moore in the seventh, but escaped a major jam in the sixth, when he fanned Harper with runners at first and third and only one out.

“The pitch to Harper, first and (third) in the sixth, was the pitch of the game,” Counsell said. “He’s dangerous. He’s dangerous. He made a great pitch when he had to make a great pitch. We talk about big moments and he took control of the big moment. He won the big moment tonight.”

Coming off a four-error contest a night earlier, the Brewers’ defense did its part, too; Gennett’s diving bare-handed grab and flip to shortstop Jean Segura in the fourth inning caught Harper at second, and prevented the Nationals from getting back in the game.

“I thought it was a hit, right off the bat, but he made a great play,” Fiers said. “That’s what we need, every night. Guys just playing hard, playing with their heart and getting a win.”

NOTES: Washington placed RHP Aaron Barrett on the 15-day disabled list with a right biceps strain. The injury happened during the eighth inning on Thursday, forcing Barrett to leave the game in the middle of an at-bat by pinch-hitter Hernan Perez. ... RHP David Carpenter, acquired Thursday in a trade with the Yankees, was activated and added to the Nationals’ bullpen to replace Barrett. ... Brewers CF Carlos Gomez was held out of the starting lineup for a third third consecutive game with a sore right leg, but manager Craig Counsell said Gomez was available to pinch-hit, if needed, and was optimistic he’d return to full action on Saturday.