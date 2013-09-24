Preview: Nationals at Cardinals

Every game St. Louis Cardinals rookie Michael Wacha pitches becomes the biggest of his career and Tuesday’s contest against the visiting Washington Nationals is next on the list. The Cardinals, who clinched a postseason berth Sunday, remained two games clear of Pittsburgh and Cincinnati in the National League Central following their 4-2 victory in Monday’s series opener. The Nationals were eliminated from playoff contention, coupled with the Pirates and Reds winning Monday.

St. Louis, which has won five of its last seven games, also has a shot at finishing with the NL’s best record as it sits one-half game behind Atlanta and 1 1/2 in front of Los Angeles. The big blow Monday came from Carlos Beltran, whose 24th home run was his first in 24 games and broke a 2-2 tie in the fifth inning. Wacha will be opposed by Gio Gonzalez, who has won four of his last five starts while getting unusual run support.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), MASN 2 (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals LH Gio Gonzalez (11-7, 3.39 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Michael Wacha (3-1, 3.21)

The Nationals scored 45 runs in Gonzalez’s last six outings after recording seven in his previous four turns, when he went 0-3. The Hialeah, Fla., native celebrated his 28th birthday with a 3-2 victory over Miami on Thursday when he yielded two runs and seven hits in six innings. Gonzalez, who is 5-3 with a 3.94 ERA in 15 road starts, pitched a five-hitter in Washington’s 10-0 victory over St. Louis on Aug. 31, 2012 - his only appearance against the Cards.

Wacha was rocked for four runs and 12 hits in 4 2/3 innings but didn’t take the loss in St. Louis’ 7-6 setback at Colorado on Thursday. The 22-year-old Iowa City native is 1-1 with a 2.65 ERA in nine games - five starts - at home, including a 9-2 victory over Pittsburgh on Sept. 8 when he yielded two hits in seven shutout innings. Wacha, who has never faced the Nationals, has 56 strikeouts in 56 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Cardinals have gotten a major league-leading 34 victories from rookie pitchers - their most since 1952, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

2. St. Louis LF Matt Holliday, who is hitting .298 with 20 home runs and 91 RBIs, was scratched from Monday’s lineup 20 minutes before the game with back spasms and missed his second straight contest.

3. Cardinals 1B Matt Adams is batting .329 with a team-high seven home runs and 14 RBIs since All-Star Allen Craig suffered a foot sprain Sept. 4.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 3, Nationals 2