Preview: Nationals at Cardinals

Jordan Zimmermann looks to become the first National League pitcher to reach 20 wins this season when the Washington Nationals close a three-game series against the host St. Louis Cardinals. Zimmermann is 4-0 with a 2.25 ERA in September as he finishes his best season in style. The Cardinals won the first two games of the series and rookie Michael Wacha lost a no-hit bid with two outs in the ninth inning on Ryan Zimmerman’s infield hit in Tuesday’s 2-0 victory. St. Louis is closing in on the National League Central title as it holds a two-game lead over Pittsburgh and a three-game edge over Cincinnati with four games remaining. Washington was eliminated from wild-card contention earlier in the week but has clinched a winning record for the second consecutive campaign. The Cardinals have won all five meetings against the Nationals this season and are a half-game behind the Atlanta Braves for the NL’s top record.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Jordan Zimmermann (19-8, 3.18 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Shelby Miller (14-9, 3.12)

Zimmermann has struggled badly against the Cardinals with an 0-2 record and a 9.12 ERA in five career starts. The 27-year-old is coming off a strong outing in which he tossed a two-hit shutout against the Miami Marlins for his second blanking and fourth complete game of the season. Zimmermann has issued two or fewer walks in each of his last nine starts.

Miller allowed four runs and seven hits in six innings in a no-decision against Milwaukee in his last outing. He won his previous two starts – giving up one earned run and eight hits over 11 2/3 innings – and has lost just one of his last seven turns. Miller beat Washington on April 22 when he gave up two unearned runs and three hits over 6 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. St. Louis OF Matt Holliday (back) has missed three consecutive games.

2. Nationals OF Denard Span is 5-for-24 in six games since his career-best 29-game hitting streak was halted.

3. Cardinals 2B Matt Carpenter hit his major league-leading 55th double on Tuesday. He is two hits away from becoming the first St. Louis player with 200 since Albert Pujols in 2003.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 4, Nationals 2