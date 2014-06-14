Preview: Nationals at Cardinals

Stephen Strasburg is in the midst of his best stretch of the season and will look to win his fourth consecutive start when the visiting Washington Nationals face the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday in the middle contest of a three-game set. Washington has seen its rotation churn out 13 quality starts in the last 14 games - three by Strasburg - but wasted a gem in a 1-0 loss in the series opener. It marked only the fourth setback in 14 games for the Nationals.

Lance Lynn allowed two hits in eight scoreless innings Friday to give St. Louis its fourth shutout victory in five games - a streak that started when Shelby Miller blanked Toronto on June 7. Miller, who was selected 18 spots behind top overall pick Strasburg in the 2009 draft, had not gone past six innings in 10 of his first 12 starts so the complete-game effort was a bit of a surprise. Matt Adams came off the disabled list Friday and provided the only run with a solo homer.

TV: 7:15 p.m. ET, Fox

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Stephen Strasburg (6-4, 2.99 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Shelby Miller (7-5, 3.59)

Strasburg did not receive much run support over his first 11 outings but the Nationals have piled up 26 runs during his three-start winning streak. The fireballing Strasburg has held up his end of the bargain as well, allowing three earned runs and striking out 27 in 19 innings over that span. Strasburg (0-1) has yet to beat the Cardinals in three career starts despite a 2.37 ERA and a .176 batting average against.

Miller is coming off a gem in his last outing, tossing a three-hitter against Toronto for his second career shutout. That followed a rocky three-start losing streak in which the 23-year-old Houston native was tagged for 15 runs and 21 hits over 17 innings. Miller went 6-0 over a seven-start stretch earlier this season, with the only no-decision coming when he blanked the Nationals on four hits over 5 1/3 innings on April 20.

WALK-OFFS

1. Miller is 2-0 with a microscopic 0.50 ERA in three starts versus Washington.

2. Strasburg picked up his first road win at San Francisco last time out but is 1-3 with a 4.25 ERA in six starts away from home.

3. Adams is 9-for-23 lifetime against the Nationals, including a pair of doubles in three at-bats versus Strasburg.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 3, Nationals 2