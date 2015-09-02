FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Preview: Nationals at Cardinals
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 3, 2015 / 4:21 AM / 2 years ago

Preview: Nationals at Cardinals

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The St. Louis Cardinals are seemingly unstoppable entering the stretch run of the regular season, and are making a habit of hurting other teams’ chances of getting a shot at them in the postseason. The Cardinals aim for their fifth straight victory and a three-game sweep of the visiting Washington Nationals on Wednesday.

After taking two of three from wild-card contender San Francisco last weekend, the Cardinals have damaged Washington’s slim playoff hopes with two straight wins, including a stunning 8-5 comeback victory Tuesday. St. Louis scored twice in the eighth to tie it and won it on Brandon Moss’ walk-off homer to move 40 games above .500. Washington ace Max Scherzer, a St. Louis native, looks to snap a five-start winless streak when he makes his second big-league start in his hometown and his first since a loss in 2008. Cardinals right-hander Michael Wacha looks to continue his breakout season when he tries to become the fourth pitcher with at least 16 wins in the majors this season.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN, MASN 2 (Washington), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Max Scherzer (11-11, 2.88 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Michael Wacha (15-4, 2.69)

Scherzer turns the page on a tough month of August in which he was 0-3 with a 6.43 ERA in five starts. He has lost his last three turns, including a 4-3 defeat against Miami last time out in which he allowed four runs over seven frames. The 31-year-old is 0-2 with a 3.71 ERA in three starts against the Cardinals, including a tough-luck loss April 23 in which he gave up two runs in seven frames.

Wacha has won four straight decisions and posted seven consecutive quality starts. The 24-year-old Texan was hurt by his defense in his last outing, as he allowed four runs - all unearned - in six innings in a no-decision at San Francisco. Wacha beat the Nationals on April 23, holding them to one run and five hits over seven innings to improve to 2-1 with a 0.79 ERA in three meetings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Washington 2B Anthony Rendon is 15-for-40 with two homers and nine RBIs during a 10-game hitting streak, tied for the longest active run in the National League.

2. St. Louis rookie OF Stephen Piscotty is 16-for-38 with two homers and 11 RBIs during a nine-game hitting streak.

3. Nationals C Wilson Ramos has hit safely in nine straight games, going 13-for-33 with three homers and five RBIs over that stretch.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 2, Nationals 1

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.