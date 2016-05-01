Preview: Nationals at Cardinals

The Washington Nationals totaled three runs while being swept at home in a three-game series by the Philadelphia Phillies but have pounded out 11 in taking the first two games at the St. Louis Cardinals. The Nationals will try to keep the home runs coming and pull off a three-game sweep when they visit the Cardinals in the series finale on Sunday.

Washington got home runs from Danny Espinosa and Michael Taylor in Friday’s 5-4 win and Jayson Werth backed a strong start from Joe Ross with a three-run blast in Saturday’s 6-1 triumph. Werth went 2-for-3 with four RBIs in the win and has five RBIs in the series to help make up for Bryce Harper’s 0-for-7 against St. Louis. The Cardinals finished off April with three straight losses to fall to 12-12 for the month but feel like they are a much better team. “I think (the players have) all shown signs of going in the right direction, though the numbers maybe are skewed on a couple,” manager Mike Matheny told reporters. “But I believe also we’re better than what we’ve shown.”

TV: 2:15 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Washington), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Max Scherzer (2-1, 4.35 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Carlos Martinez (4-0, 1.93)

Scherzer is still trying to find his groove in 2016 and logged his third quality start against Philadelphia on Tuesday, allowing three runs on seven hits and a season-high four walks in six innings without factoring in the decision. The 31-year-old issued only 34 walks in 228 2/3 innings last season but handed out 12 free passes in 31 frames in April. Scherzer, who is from St. Louis, is 0-2 with a 3.52 ERA in four career starts against the hometown Cardinals.

Martinez is coming off his best start in the young season after holding the Arizona Diamondbacks to three hits over eight scoreless innings. The Dominican Republic native logged a quality start in each of his first four outings and surrendered a total of six hits in 15 innings over the last two turns. Martinez is making his first start against the Nationals and yielded three runs and six hits in a total of 3 2/3 innings spread across four relief appearances.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cardinals third base coach Jose Oquendo will have knee replacement surgery later in May and miss the rest of the season.

2. Nationals 1B Ryan Zimmerman is 3-for-24 over the last six contests.

3. St. Louis C Yadier Molina has hit safely in 11 straight games.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 4, Nationals 2