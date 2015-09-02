Cardinals 8, Nationals 5

ST. LOUIS -- Brandon Moss capped another wild St. Louis Cardinals comeback with his biggest hit since joining them on July 30.

His three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning Tuesday night lifted them to an 8-5 win over the Washington Nationals.

Pinch-hitter Cody Stanley lashed a two-out double down the left field line off reliever Casey Janssen (1-4). After center fielder Tommy Pham coaxed a walk, Moss drilled a 1-0 pitch over the center field wall for his third homer since being acquired from Cleveland.

Reliever Mitch Harris (2-1) pitched two scoreless innings to earn the win as St. Louis (86-46) pushed its National League Central lead to six games over Pittsburgh, a 7-4 loser in Milwaukee.

Washington (66-65) remained 6 1/2 games behind the New York Mets in the NL East as it lost for the 20th time in 22 games at Busch Stadium, dating back to 2008.

St. Louis tied it in the bottom of the eighth with two runs. Reliever Drew Storen tossed a sacrifice bunt by pinch-hitter Greg Garcia past third base as he tried to force Pham, scoring him from second. A bases loaded double play grounder by left fielder Stephen Piscotty chased home first baseman Brandon Moss with the equalizer.

Washington built a two-run lead in its half of the seventh when third baseman Yunel Escobar’s bases-filled grounder to third scored second baseman Anthony Rendon with an unearned run.

After two scoreless innings, neither starter survived a 49-minute third inning.

Washington knocked out St. Louis left-hander Marco Gonzales with four runs and six hits in its half of the inning. Second baseman Anthony Rendon initiated scoring with a two-run double, followed by a sacrifice fly from right fielder Bryce Harper and a solo homer to left-center by first baseman Ryan Zimmerman.

But Nationals right-hander Joe Ross gave back three in the Cardinals’ third on just one hit, a two-out RBI single by shortstop Jhonny Peralta. Ross walked second baseman Kolten Wong with the bases loaded, then reliever Doug Fister forced in the last run by plunking first baseman Mark Reynolds.

Both pitchers lasted 2 2/3 innings. Gonzales allowed seven hits and four runs with a walk and a strikeout. Ross permitted just Peralta’s hit, but was charged with three runs after issuing six walks while fanning three.

NOTES: Washington reinstated 2B Dan Uggla (back spasms) from a rehab assignment, and recalled C Pedro Severino from Double-A Harrisburg as well as LHP Sammy Solis from Triple-A Syracuse. ... St. Louis recalled LHP Marco Gonzales, C Cody Stanley and RHP Mitch Harris from Triple-A Memphis. Gonzales started Tuesday night. ... The Nationals transferred RHP David Carpenter (right shoulder) to the 60-day DL, effectively ending his season. Carpenter allowed just one run in six innings, covering eight outings, with Washington.