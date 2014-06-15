Adams hits go-ahead homer again for Cardinals

ST. LOUIS -- Matt Adams found the best Father’s Day present possible for his dad.

Another gift-wrapped round-tripper.

Adams slammed a game-winning homer for the second night in a row on Saturday to propel the Cardinals to a 4-1 win over the Washington Nationals.

Adams also homered on Friday in the Cardinals’ 1-0 victory.

St. Louis (36-32) has won five of its last six games and 11 of the last 13 against Washington in the regular season.

The Nationals (35-32) lost their third in a row.

Both of Adams’ blows came with his father in attendance. Jamie Adams pulled into town this weekend from Pennsylvania to spend some quality time with his son.

Adams unloaded off Nationals starter Stephen Strasburg leading off the seventh to put the Cardinals in front to stay, 2-1.

“I was just looking for a ball in the middle that I could elevate,” Adams said. “I‘m just trying to see the ball up and get the barrel on it. And things are working out.”

Adams said he got a bigger kick out of Saturday’s homer.

“Tonight was a little bit better,” he said. “Coming the day before Father’s Day is great.”

Adams has homered in both games since coming off a 15-day stint on the disabled list with a torn calf muscle.

“It was exactly what we were looking for,” St. Louis manager Mike Matheny of Saturday’s 399-foot drive. “A big hit (at a) big time.”

Randy Choate (1-2) picked up the win in relief of Cardinals starter Shelby Miller, who allowed one run and four hits in 6 2/3 innings. Choate induced Nationals center fielder Denard Span to ground out with the bases loaded to end the seventh.

Miller struck out seven and walked four.

“For the most part, I kept the team in the game as much as possible,” Miller said. “I got a little tired and my mechanics started falling apart a little. We ended up getting the win and that’s all we needed.”

Strasburg (6-5) surrendered three runs and seven hits. He struck out five and walked one. He has never beaten St. Louis in four career starts.

“When you’re facing Strasburg, you’re going to have to grind,” Matheny said. “It was one of those grinding games. We’re starting to understand that mindset.”

St. Louis scored three times in the seventh to push the lead to 4-1. After Adams’ solo homer, reliever Drew Storen walked left fielder Matt Holliday with the bases loaded and right fielder Allen Craig followed with an infield single.

Cardinals closer Trevor Rosenthal picked up his 19th save in 22 opportunities.

The Nationals jumped in front in the first inning on a run-scoring double by right fielder Jayson Werth, his seventh RBI on the trip. Third baseman Anthony Rendon started the uprising with a one-out single off Miller.

St. Louis tied the score at 1 in the third against Strasburg, who retired the first eight batters he faced. Miller ripped a two-strike double to right and came around to score on Carpenter’s single up the middle. It was Miller’s fourth hit of the season.

Strasburg threw strikes on 20 of his first 27 pitches. Despite the loss, he has recorded 11 consecutive quality starts, a streak that began April 20 in a 3-2 loss to St. Louis.

“I thought I threw pretty well,” Strasburg said. “I kept it as close as I could.”

The Nationals have been outscored 12-2 during the recent skid.

“The last three games it just hasn’t been there for us,” Washington manager Matt Williams said.

NOTES: St. Louis RHP Adam Wainwright will be held out of Monday’s scheduled start against the New York Mets because of tendinitis in his throwing elbow. The move is precautionary, according to general manager John Mozeliak. “It’s just something we don’t want to push,” Mozeliak said. Wainwright is 9-3 with a 2.15 ERA. He said he felt sore between his last two starts, although he won both games and allowed only two earned runs in 15 innings. Wainwright is scheduled to make his next start on Saturday against Philadelphia. ... St. Louis has a major-league-best 14 shutouts this season. ... Jaime Garcia (2-0, 4.26 ERA) will take on Doug Fister (5-1, 2.68) in the series finale on Sunday. ... Span is mired in an 0-for-18 slump. ... Friday’s contest lasted just 2:03, the shortest game in the majors this season.