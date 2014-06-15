Cardinals hitters back up another solid pitching performance

ST. LOUIS -- In what has become a season-long trend, the St. Louis Cardinals got another good game from a starting pitcher Sunday.

In what has not been a season-long trend, the Cardinals got a couple of long balls.

Matt Adams homered for the third straight game and Matt Holliday went deep as well to supplement Jaime Garcia’s seven solid inning as St. Louis finished off a sweep of Washington with a 5-2 win.

Adams’ two-run blast off Doug Fister in the bottom of the second inning, his sixth of the year, made him the first Cardinal to homer in three consecutive games since Carlos Beltran did it last April in Philadelphia.

Adams, who came off the disabled list Friday with a left calf injury, had just three homers in his first 194 at-bats.

“Matt’s in a good place right now,” St. Louis manager Mike Matheny said. “He’s making good passes at the ball. We’ll take them any day of the week. It’s fun watching the ball go off his bat.”

Holliday added a 439-foot bolt to the seats in left-center in the third, his fifth of the year, to give St. Louis a 3-0 lead. In the sixth, Holliday tacked on a sacrifice fly that scored Kolten Wong, who led off with a triple, for a 4-1 lead and the 999th RBI of his career.

Holliday’s homer was the team’s 40th in 69 games, a pace which would leave them with under 100 for the season.

”It’s not like we’ve brainwashed these guys to not hit home runs,“ Matheny joked. ”We just have guys who haven’t done it yet this year. I understand the fans’ concern, but some of it is we’ve faced good pitching.

“But I thought we took good swings this weekend and grinded our at-bats against some good pitching, and the ball was flying a little bit.”

Meanwhile, Garcia (3-0) completed seven innings for the fourth time in six starts. He scattered five hits and allowed a run while walking two, including right fielder Jayson Werth with the bases loaded in the fifth, and fanned six.

Garcia gave up a spate of hard-hit balls, but center fielder Jon Jay, right fielder Allen Craig and second baseman Kolten Wong all denied the Nationals hits with diving catches.

“That was a great team win,” Garcia said. “My defense was outstanding today. They made a bunch of nice plays.”

Craig also added an RBI double in the seventh, a two-out liner down the left field line which scored Holliday with the Cardinals’ final run.

St. Louis (37-32) notched just its second sweep of the year and moved within 3 1/2 games of first-place Milwaukee, a 13-4 loser to Cincinnati, in the National League Central.

Fister (5-2) lost for the first time since May 9, allowing seven hits and four runs over six innings with two walks and two strikeouts. Washington (35-33) lost its fourth straight and fell out of first place in the NL East.

The Nationals nearly pulled off a dramatic rally in the ninth, drawing within three when pinch-hitter Adam LaRoche drew a bases-loaded walk from reliever Trevor Rosenthal to score catcher Sandy Leon.

But Rosenthal induced a foulout from Werth to wrap up his third save of the weekend and 20th of the year. Washington, which finished 5-5 on its 10-game road trip, fell to 2-18 in its last 20 regular season games at Busch Stadium.

“It’s a tough place to play and a really good team, but we obviously would have liked to do better here than we did,” first baseman Ryan Zimmerman said. “But when you go from the west coast here, .500 is good. We’ve put ourselves in a good position.”

NOTES: St. Louis announced Sunday that RHP Carlos Martinez will make his first start of the season Monday night against the New York Mets. Martinez is starting in place of RHP Adam Wainwright (elbow), who is skipping this turn through the rotation for rest purposes. ... Washington CF Denard Span (stiff back) was scratched less than an hour before first pitch and replaced by Nate McLouth. Span was available to pinch-hit. ... The Cardinals purchased the contract of LHP Nick Greenwood from Triple-A Memphis to give them a fresh arm in the bullpen due to Martinez’s spot start. To make room for Greenwood, OF Randal Grichuk was optioned to Memphis.