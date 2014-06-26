Preview: Nationals at Cubs

Doug Fister set off a string of dominant starting pitching the last time he took the ball, and he’ll try to do the same when the Washington Nationals begin a four-game road series Thursday against the Chicago Cubs. The National League East-leading Nationals had a four-game winning streak snapped in a 9-2 loss at Milwaukee on Wednesday. After taking two of three from the first-place Brewers, Washington continues its tour of the NL Central against the last-place Cubs. Fister looks to play stopper once again after his impressive outing Saturday against Atlanta set the tone for a stretch during which the Nationals allowed three runs over four contests. Cubs left-hander Travis Wood attempts to continue his strong performance at home, where he is 3-2 with a 2.93 ERA in seven starts compared to a 6.07 ERA in eight outings on the road. The Nationals have won the season series with the Cubs each of the past three years, winning 14 of 21 meetings over that span.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, MASN (Washington), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Doug Fister (6-2, 2.65 ERA) vs. Cubs LH Travis Wood (7-6, 4.55)

Fister has allowed two or fewer runs in seven of his nine starts this season and has earned the win in six of his last seven outings. He turned in his best performance of the year last time out, shutting out the Braves for eight innings while allowing only five hits. The 30-year-old has never faced the Cubs.

Wood is coming off a rare rocky outing at home Saturday against Pittsburgh, as he lasted only 4 2/3 innings and allowed three runs in a loss. The 27-year-old has not been as consistent as he was during an All-Star campaign a year ago and has recorded only eight quality starts in his 15 outings. Wood has faced the Nationals only once, pitching into the seventh in a no-decision last season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs SS Starlin Castro is hitting .357 with six multi-hit games in his last 18 contests and surpassed last season’s RBI total with his 45th of the year Wednesday.

2. Nationals OF Bryce Harper (thumb) is scheduled to continue his rehab assignment Thursday at Double-A Harrisburg after going 3-for-4 with a homer and four RBIs in two games at High-A Potomac.

3. Chicago’s leadoff hitters have gone 7-for-49 in 12 games since 2B/OF Emilio Bonifacio went on the disabled list.

PREDICTION: Nationals 4, Cubs 2