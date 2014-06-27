Preview: Nationals at Cubs

Jason Hammel figures to be a popular trade chip in the next month, so he needs to enjoy his time at Wrigley Field while he can. The right-hander will try to pitch the Chicago Cubs to a second straight victory over the visiting Washington Nationals on Friday. The Nationals are trying to avoid a third consecutive loss and preserve their one-game lead over Atlanta atop the National League East.Things are lined up for Hammel to have a good day, as he is 3-1 with a 2.27 ERA in six home starts this season — his first with the Cubs — and 6-0 with a 3.15 ERA in eight career starts against the Nationals. Those numbers don’t bode well for a Washington offense that has struggled to score runs lately, averaging 2.875 runs while splitting its past eight contests. The Cubs claimed the opener of the four-game set as young slugger Anthony Rizzo continued his torrid stretch at the plate with his third multi-hit game in his last four contests.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, MASN (Washington), WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Tanner Roark (7-4, 2.79 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Jason Hammel (6-5, 2.99)

Roark has won his last four starts, allowing two runs or fewer in each. He hasn’t allowed more than three runs in any of his last nine outings dating to a rocky performance May 3 at Philadelphia. The 27-year-old made a relief appearance against the Cubs last season and picked up the win despite being touched for two runs and four hits in 1 2/3 innings.

Hammel is winless in his last four starts and is coming off a tough-luck loss against Pittsburgh in which he allowed only two runs over seven innings in a 2-1 defeat. The 31-year-old has struck out six or more batters in each of his last five outings and has recorded quality starts in 10 of his 15 turns. Over his last two outings against Washington — both wins — Hammel has gone 16 innings and allowed three runs (two earned) while striking out 18 and not issuing a walk.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs leadoff hitters are 7-for-53 in 13 games since 2B/OF Emilio Bonifacio went on the disabled list.

2. Washington LF Ryan Zimmerman is 9-for-25 with two doubles and a homer versus Hammel.

3. Chicago OF Junior Lake left Thursday’s game with bruises on his head and left knee after hitting the outfield wall while trying to make a sliding catch, but he passed concussions tests and is day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Nationals 3, Cubs 2