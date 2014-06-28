Preview: Nationals at Cubs (Game 2)

The Chicago Cubs haven’t swept a four-game series in nearly three years, but they can change that if they take both ends of a doubleheader from the visiting Washington Nationals on Saturday. The Cubs have claimed the first two games of the series, which wraps up with a split twinbill. It’s the first scheduled doubleheader at Wrigley Field -- one that is not the result of a rescheduled game -- since July 4, 1983. Chicago’s last four-game sweep came at Pittsburgh from Aug. 1-4, 2011, and you have to go back to May 29-June 1, 2008, against Colorado to find the last time the Cubs swept a four-game set at home. The Nationals came to town after winning four of five, but have seen their offensive woes continue in 5-3 and 7-2 losses to begin the series. Washington, which is tied with Atlanta atop the National League East, has scored a total of 25 runs over its last nine games while going 4-5.

TV: 7:15 p.m.; FOX

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Blake Treinen (0-3, 2.08 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Jeff Samardzija (2-6, 2.53)

Treinen gets the call from Triple-A Syracuse for another spot start, a role he has filled admirably for the big-league team. He has a 2.49 ERA in four starts for the Nationals and is 4-0 with a 1.80 ERA in eight outings at Syracuse. The 25-year-old has never faced the Cubs.

Samardzija’s days with the Cubs might be numbered, and he might not mind if he doesn’t start getting some run support. The Cubs have been shut out five times in Samardzija’s 16 starts and have scored three or fewer runs six more times. Samardzija is 2-2 with a 2.35 ERA in 11 games (four starts) versus the Nationals.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago 1B Anthony Rizzo’s 17 homers are tied for the most by a Cubs player before July 1 since Derrek Lee had 23 heading into July 2005.

2. The Nationals are 34-3 when scoring four or more runs and 7-35 when being limited to three or fewer.

3. The Cubs are 0-38 when trailing after eight innings.

PREDICTION: Cubs 4, Nationals 2