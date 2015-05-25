Preview: Nationals at Cubs

The Washington Nationals and Chicago Cubs are about to get well acquainted with seven meetings over the next two weeks. The National League contenders will begin their first three-game set Monday at Wrigley Field.

The surging Nationals have won 19 of their last 24 games to climb from last place to first in the NL East and clinched their eighth straight series win with a 4-1 win Sunday versus Philadelphia. Red-hot Bryce Harper has been a major part of the turnaround, hitting .491 with 11 homers and 26 RBIs over the past 16 games. The Cubs are coming off a 4-3 loss at Arizona on Sunday to drop two of three to the Diamondbacks, their first series loss in their last four sets. Chicago has a tough schedule ahead with 10 of its next 13 games against first-place teams.

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Washington), WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Tanner Roark (0-2, 2.66 ERA) vs. Cubs LH Tsuyoshi Wada (0-0, 3.86)

Roark is set for a spot start after working out of the bullpen in his first 13 appearances of the season. After a rocky start to the campaign — he allowed runs in four of his first seven appearances — the 28-year-old has given up only one run over eight innings in his last six outings. Roark is 1-2 with a 6.14 ERA in three appearances (two starts) versus the Cubs and lost both of his starts against them last season.

Wada is making his second start of the season after being hampered by a groin injury in the spring. The 34-year-old from Japan racked up a career-high nine strikeouts Wednesday at San Diego, allowing two runs over 4 2/3 innings in a no-decision. Wada, who has never faced the Nationals, is 4-1 with a 2.91 ERA in eight career starts at Wrigley Field.

WALK-OFFS

1. Nationals SS Ian Desmond is 12-for-36 during a nine-game hitting streak.

2. Cubs LF Chris Coghlan, who homered Sunday, is 5-for-10 with a double versus Roark.

3. Chicago 3B Kris Bryant had his 12-game hitting streak snapped with an 0-for-4 performance Sunday but is hitting .319 with four homers and 13 RBIs in his past 13 contests.

PREDICTION: Nationals 6, Cubs 4