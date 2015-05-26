Preview: Nationals at Cubs

The surging Washington Nationals look to clinch their ninth straight series victory when they continue a three-game set with the host Chicago Cubs on Tuesday. The Nationals took the opener 2-1 on Monday and have won 20 of their last 25 contests.

The Cubs have dropped consecutive one-run games and have generated more than three runs only twice in their last eight contests. Washington continues to find ways to win, getting a pair of solo homers from Denard Span and Wilson Ramos on Monday to back a strong performance from spot starter Tanner Roark and four relievers. Nationals right-hander Jordan Zimmermann hopes to change his fortunes at Wrigley Field, where he is 0-3 with a 6.27 ERA in three career outings. Zimmermann will get his first look at Cubs rookie Kris Bryant, who went 2-for-3 with a homer Monday and is 12-for-25 in his last eight home games.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, ESPN, MASN2 (Washington), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Jordan Zimmermann (4-2, 3.52 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Kyle Hendricks (1-1, 4.14)

After losing two of his first three starts in 2015, Zimmermann has recorded seven straight quality starts without a defeat. The 29-year-old Wisconsin native has won his last two outings, allowing two runs over seven innings Wednesday against the New York Yankees after tossing six scoreless in his previous start at San Diego. Zimmermann is 1-4 with a 4.81 ERA in seven career starts against the Cubs.

Hendricks regained the pinpoint command that made him so successful as a rookie in his last start, striking out seven with no walks in a five-hit shutout at San Diego on Thursday. It was only the second quality start in eight outings this season for the 25-year-old. Hendricks, who has never faced the Nationals, is 4-2 with a 2.83 ERA in 10 career starts at Wrigley Field but is winless in three outings there in 2015.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Cubs are 18-5 when their starting pitchers deliver a quality start and 6-17 when they fail to do so.

2. Nationals SS Ian Desmond is 13-for-40 during a 10-game hitting streak.

3. Cubs SS Starlin Castro, who went 0-for-4 in the series opener, is 3-for-19 with three strikeouts versus Zimmermann.

PREDICTION: Nationals 3, Cubs 2